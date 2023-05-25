Samsung's Cheap Galaxy S23 FE Flagship May Launch in July

Samsung is rumored to revive the “fan edition” line in 2023 through the Galaxy S23 FE which is expected to be announced later this year . A new development indicates that the South Korean firm might be changing its schedule and instead have the budget Android flagship phone released as early as July and before Samsung's next-gen foldable .

Frequent leaker @Tech_Reve shared his latest predictions about the Galaxy S23 FE on Twitter. According to the account, the lackluster sales of the Galaxy S23 trio in the second quarter and overall weak general consumer demand may push Samsung to rush the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE. It added that the company's decision will help alleviate the current poor sales of its Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE release date

It was remembered that the Galaxy S23 FE was planned for a Q4 2023 timeframe. However, if the rumor materializes, it would put the handset three months ahead of the schedule, which is estimated between July and August or ahead of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 availability. For reference, the foldable duo is said to be unveiled at the end of July while the actual release will only commence in August.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus with its triple camera including the 50 MP main sensor. / © NextPit

Apart from the release date, the Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to share most specifications with the vanilla Galaxy S23 including a 50 MP main camera. The device's display is likely retained from the 6.4-inch AMOLED of the Galaxy S21 FE we tested. Meanwhile, the upcoming toned-down flagship may be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset instead of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

There are no clues yet as to how much Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE is going to retail. It may, however, stick with the sticker tag of the predecessor at $699 or perhaps slightly lower, making it a competitive alternative to the Google Pixel 7 (review) or the OnePlus 11.

At what price do you consider that the Galaxy S23 FE will be a better buy compared to the Galaxy S23? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.