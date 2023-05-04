Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE May Share a Superior Camera with the Vanilla S23

Authored by: Jade Bryan
It was rumored last month that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 FE could arrive with revamped specifications including a main 50 MP camera. Apparently, this is now being corroborated by a fresh report which claims the cheaper Galaxy S23 Fan Edition will share a similar sensor with the standard Galaxy S23 (Plus).

Samsung introduced the 50 MP sensor on the Galaxy S22 and has continued to enlist it on this year's Galaxy S23. According to the Galaxy Club, the unannounced Galaxy S23 FE, which is slated to arrive later this year, will also benefit from the same primary module. There are no words if the 8 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide snappers will be kept.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE take photos as good as the Galaxy S23?

Furthermore, it has not specified if the main camera's specifications, such as the optics, will be carried over. It is safe to assume that things like 24 mm focal length and optical image stabilization will find its way to the Galaxy S23 FE as well. However, it's unclear if the upgraded 4K video recording at 30 fps is also coming, given this requires a newer chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Galaxy S23 FE is said to sport a Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC rather than the more capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers the Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, the device could ship with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel and 4500 mAh battery, both are unchanged from the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE features a 12 MP main sensor. / © NextPit

Samsung was reported to cancel the upper mid-range Galaxy A74 due to the lackluster sales of the Galaxy A73. The Koreans could see the Galaxy S23 FE as a replacement for it, sitting above the Galaxy A54. There is no clue as to how much it would retail. For reference, the base model of the Galaxy S23 we reviewed is priced at $799.

What are your thoughts on the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE is sharing the same camera as the Galaxy S23? Will you consider it a better buy than the regular model? Share to us your answers. We're listening.

Via: Galaxy Club

