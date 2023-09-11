Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE to Exchange Portability for a Cheap Price

It appears that Samsung has not done its best to keep the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE under wraps. After the leaked pricing shared over the weekend, live pictures and additional specs of the budget Galaxy flagship device have been revealed through a new certification, which indicates an imminent launch as well.

Evidently, the Galaxy S23 FE is shown to mirror the exterior of Samsung's standard flagship by having rounder corners and a minimalistic back without the camera island. This is a nod to the unified design shared across the current Galaxy ranges. At the same time, it is almost identical to the earlier renders that surfaced.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is not as lightweight as the vanilla Galaxy S23

Along with the design, the dimensions of the device are also included in the TENAA listing that spans at 158.0×76.5×8.2 mm and houses a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. What's interesting is the thicker and heavier build of the Galaxy S23 FE even compared to the Galaxy S23+ that is measured at 157.8×76.2×7.6 mm despite having a larger 6.6-inch display.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE sports the new unified Galaxy design. / © Tenaa.com.cn

With such note, the Galaxy S23 FE is actually much closer to Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54, which also has a 6.4-inch panel and 8.2 mm thickness. The weight is where the “Fan Edition” Galaxy is noticeably different by tipping the scale at 210 grams and comparably much heavier than the non-FE Galaxy S23+ at 196 grams.

However, Samsung could still retain the IP68 certification on the Galaxy S23 FE. This will give the handset dust and water resistance for up to 1.5 meters of equivalent pressure.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs, price, and release date

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is heavily expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while an Exynos 2200 variant should be available in outside the US. Either chip is paired with an 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of on-board memory, and a 4500 mAh battery with 25 watts charging.

In addition to the 6.4-inch screen real estate, the panel comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and full HD+ resolution. Meanwhile, the triple camera module at the back is tipped to be helmed by a 50 MP main sensor and backed by a 12 MP telephoto and 8 MP ultrawide snappers. The selfie camera could be headlined by a 10 MP sensor.

The South Koreans are rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 FE this month while the actual release date may only kick off in October. As regards the price, the cheapest variant will cost ₹54,999 in India (~$660 / €620) and about ₹59,999 (~$720 / €675) for the model with 256 GB storage.

Do you think the Galaxy S23 FE is a better option between the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23? Which one you will be intending to buy? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.