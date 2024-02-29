Galaxy Ring to Offer Impressive Battery Life than the Galaxy Watch 6

While Samsung showcased the Galaxy Ring at MWC in Barcelona, it still keeps most of the wearable's technical details under wraps, including the battery life. Fortunately, we don't need to wait for the actual launch date of the Galaxy Ring as a new report coming from Samsung's home turf South Korea has shed more light on the ring's battery section.

Samsung Galaxy Ring battery life

According to Samsung's Head of Digital Health executive Hon Pak, which was first cited by outlet FNNews, the Galaxy Ring will bring 5 to 9 days of battery life between charges. The endurance rating is said to depend on the ring's size, though. This means the smaller options have the shortest battery life and cell capacity whereas the biggest ring variants have the most juice.

In comparison, the Galaxy Ring should be getting significantly longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), which could also make it a better suit for users that are let down by the smartwatch's weight and form.

The Samsung Ring was displayed in an aquarium during MWC. / © nextpit

For what we know, the Galaxy Ring will be offered in multiple ring size options that range between 5 and 13. Likewise, the weight of the ring will also depend on the size. In addition, Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Ring is available in three colorways: black, silver/platinum, and gold.

As for the charging, Samsung has not shared details on this. But given the midget cell capacity, refilling the Galaxy Ring should take less than an hour or so.

Samsung Galaxy Ring tracking features

Other ring features that were revealed by the company include tracking of heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep latency, and night movement. The device will also enable the usual monitoring tools from Samsung's Galaxy Watch such as steps counter, blood oxygen level, skin temperature, and even menstrual or cycle tracking for women.

More importantly, Samsung has also said that these smart ring functions will be complemented by Galaxy AI, which has it already emphasized on its recent wearables like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds headphones.

Samsung is expected to fully reveal and launch the Galaxy Ring in July at the second Unpacked event where the company's next-gen foldable smartphones are also set to be revealed.

Do you think a week of battery life on the Galaxy Ring would suffice? We'd like to hear your opinion. Share with us in the comment section.