Samsung One UI 6 Beta Based on Android 14 gets a Release Date

While Google is anticipated to release the public build of Android 14 to Pixel devices next month, Samsung hasn't even started its beta program based on the said OS yet. Apparently, a supposed official release schedule for One UI 6 beta has seemingly been revealed by the company itself, which could make its way to the Galaxy S23 trio first.

According to the reply of Samsung Germany to one of its customers (via SamMobile), the first beta of One UI 6 will be rolled out to Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) on August 2, at least in that country. This is said to be followed with the release of the update for Samsung's Galaxy A54 (review) and Galaxy A34 mid-rangers only a week after.

Besides these aforementioned devices, it was not detailed what could be the timing for other Galaxy phone models like last year's Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Perhaps, this would be cleared out once the initial release will commence next week.

Samsung's One UI 6 beta based on the Android 14 OS release schedule. / © SamMobile

Presently, the latest beta version is One UI 5.1.1 which was shipped to the 2022 foldable and Galaxy Tab S8 range at the start of July. It added numerous features, such as an updated multitasking interface and flexibility in reverse charging. With this note, Samsung may be skipping this build on its brick smartphones and instead have the One UI 6.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (hands-on) that debuted alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets run on One UI 5.1.1 out of the box. Samsung even didn't confirm when these devices will be updated to Android 14 at all. But knowing the Koreans, it might only take a few weeks for them to initiate a wider release of the software update.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Grab the discounted Samsung Galaxy S23 from Amazon. To device database

Are you waiting for the public version of Android 14 or did you already enroll in the beta program of Samsung? Tell us in the comments.