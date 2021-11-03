Samsung's magic beans are 41% off: Get the Galaxy Buds Live for $99.99

The famed beans from Samsung that started it all with the weird organic shapes, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now 40% off in this crazy deal on Amazon.

In this deal you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $99.99.

The original price was $169.99 .

. You can find the discount on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live need little introduction. Being one of the first devices to be shaped like a bean, they defined the shape of all Smartphone earbuds after them. Now you can get this premium set of magical beans for $70 less than their original price on the Amazon Store.

They are a truly stylish set of earbuds that feature Active Noise Cancellation, long battery life and great audio quality in a wide gamut of bold colors that make them stand out.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a niche product, things like the design and other choices Samsung did with the device, makes them a bit divisive. So to figure out if the magic beans are for you here is some more information about them.

The Galaxy Buds Live are instantly recognisable, not only by their shape but also their vibrant colors, Samsung really took some liberties with the looks, offering a truly unique design. The shape is bean-like and as we said its quite divisive, my colleague Antoine really enjoyed the nice open fit format, altho he did note that they create some anxiety that they may fall out.

I sold my cow for those! / © Samsung

This form factor also comes at the sacrifice of passive noise cancelling capabilities since the seal is not as tight as with in-ears. This is why Active Noise cancellation is necessary in these headphones and they fair just alright in that field.

The sound is okay for the price range and the 12 mm drivers that are tuned by AKG offer extra bass performance. The buds also supports codecs like SBS and AAC. Keep in mind that my colleague did not particularly enjoy their sound performance so if you are an audiophile its better if you look elsewhere.

Their microphones are excellent for calls, allowing for clear voice reproduction even in the busiest days while the accompanying software is carries the excellent quality standards of Samsung.

If you do not mind this, and you need a premium, stylish daily driver for the price of entryish level earbuds then the Galaxy Buds Live are for you. At worst, you can plant them in your garden in hopes of finding golden goose eggs.

