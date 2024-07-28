If you're an Android user and in the market for a pair of budget-friendly ANC wireless earbuds might check out Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE. Over on Amazon, the earbuds are down to their second-best price at $79, which sets you $20 less than the usual listing, making them more attractive with this discount.

The deal applies to the graphite Galaxy Buds FE, but you can also pick the white set for $75. That's still a huge reduction if you really prefer the colorway.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE if you're on a budget

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds FE (review) just at the end of 2023. They're the first Fan Edition headphones, which mean they share some high-end specs and features with the standard Galaxy Buds while considerably being more affordable.

The Galaxy Buds FE come with discreet earbuds with tips and wings. You can customize to remove the wings if you like and transform them as a more conventional audio cans. Regardless with wings or not, they snugly fit in your ears and don't easily come off when doing exercises. While they lack full water-proofing, they can withstand the usual splashes and sweat.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Despite the cheap price, we were impressed by their noise-canceling capabilities. Our colleague Carsteen Drees that reviewed the earbuds even consider the ANC exceptional on the earbuds for their size and category.

In terms of audio quality, though, they sound better having balanced and clean output, which is more than what you can expect from this price range. The mobile app is also enjoyable to have, with variety of customizations given to equalizers and features.

Samsung rates the Galaxy Buds FE with 30 hours of combined battery life, which is more than average. Although they miss wireless charging, the wired charging speed is quite fast.

Are you looking for cheap noise-canceling earbuds? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds FE? Let us know in the comments.