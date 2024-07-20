Right after Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds 3 series at the Unpacked, pre-orders for these ANC earbuds have also commenced. Now, many users are already receiving their earbuds. However, it seems not all of those first-hand users get a great and dandy experience, as there are now reports of quality issues for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro (hands-on) .

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 series features an entirely new form factor, which adopts the stem design and ditching the round form factor of the previous generations. There are even nice touches found in other earbuds alternatives, like having blade lights on the stem.

Unfortunately, the new design and form could also be causing the early product quality issues that many users have reported, particularly in South Korea where the Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are already available.

Based on the report from YouTube channel ITSub via (SamMobile), Samsung's community forums and channels are plagued with complaints of defects on the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Among those more apparent are an issue with uneven and peeling paint on the charging case and earbuds. Additionally, there are also complaints of the blade lights on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with not uniform lighting.

Users report the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with quality defects: Peeling off paints, uneven blade lights, and more. / © Samsung Members / Youtube/u/ITSub

Other related problems also affect how the ear tips on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds can be easily torn off when removing them from the earbuds. Moreover, there are instances of gaps being visible between the outer and inner ear caps for the standard Galaxy Buds 3.

What is the solution Samsung is offering to Galaxy Buds 3 problems right now?

In light of the event, Samsung has quickly acknowledged the quality issues. They also released a statement suggesting affected customers to send their earbuds back to stores for replacement or refund. At the same time, Samsung said they are pausing the initial sales of the Galaxy Buds 3 until further notice.

Right now, it appears not all customers have encountered similar concerns. But it should be noted that the availability of the Galaxy Buds 3 is still limited as of this writing, with the wider release only expected to begin next week. From that point, we will know how broad the issues are and if this is only isolated to certain Galaxy Buds 3 variants.

We are yet to release our full review for the Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro), so we'll definitely check on those highlighted problems if they are also present on our review units.

Have you got the Galaxy Buds 3? If so, did you notice any quality issues? We'll be glad to hear your experience in the comments.