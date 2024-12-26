Although the Christmas sales are behind us, this week still offers a fantastic opportunity for anyone holding out for discounts on Samsung wearables. Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently on sale at Amazon, dropping to just $189 from the usual $249—an impressive $60 savings. Notably, this matches the lowest price we've seen so far.

Even better, the deal includes discounts on both the silver and graphite colorways. And if you’re thinking of gifting these earbuds, you can opt for a bundle that includes a $20 Amazon gift card, with the set priced at $209.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro fall to the record-low price of $189 after a 24% discount.

Why You Should Consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) come with significant upgrades and refinements over their predecessors. Externally, they sport a sleek new stem-based design, featuring triangular stems with LED accents for a modern and edgy look. The earbuds also include touch-sensitive controls, allowing you to easily adjust volume or skip tracks with simple gestures.

The updated design enhances active noise cancellation (ANC) by positioning the microphones closer to the mouth, delivering clearer voice pickup and more effective noise isolation compared to the older round earbuds. Additionally, the new form factor enables longer battery life, ensuring extended playback sessions. With an IP57 rating, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer robust protection against dust, water splashes, and sweat, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor use.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro adopted a stem-based design and a transparent charging case. / © nextpit

My colleague Antoine was particularly impressed with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's ANC, calling it one of the best in its class and price range. While the transparency mode effectively delivers natural sound for situational awareness, the AI-powered enhancements within this feature could use some fine-tuning. Regardless, the overall AI features like real-time translation and conversation mode are practical additions.

In terms of sound quality, the dynamic drivers and advanced chipset deliver more precise, clearer audio than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you own a Galaxy smartphone, you can unlock even more potential by using Samsung's custom high-resolution audio codec, which upscales tracks for an enhanced listening experience.

At this price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer exceptional value, especially given their cutting-edge features, stylish design, and best-in-class ANC. But what do you think? Are you planning to grab a pair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!