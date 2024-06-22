Hot topics

We're less than a month a way from the supposed Samsung Unpacked event, and it's not surprising that leaks about the Galaxy devices slated to be unveiled continue to gain momentum. The latest one appears to reveal the all-new design of the Galaxy Buds 3 that hugely departs the predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in a hairdryer design

Allegedly obtained from third-party case makers, official looking renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in metallic gray have been published on X (via @teqhnikacross). Based on the materials, the immediate things we can notice is the stem-based form of the earbuds, ditching the round and half-bean form of the Galaxy Buds 2. 

While the Galaxy Buds 3's design might be inspired by Apple's AirPods 2 Pro (review), the stem on the Samsung in-ears look angular than round with a triangle tip. Perhaps it's a distinguishable factor that Samsung was to keep.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in gray/graphite
Purported Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with a stem design and its charging case / © X/u/teqhnikacross

Going to the case, though, it also adopts to the design of the Galaxy Buds 3. It's still in elliptical shape, but it's now taller. Interestingly, the lid of the charging case is transparent similar to Nothing's Ear (review) and the lip on the inner side has an equal gap in the middle. There are also LED indicators for each side inside the case and a centered LED in the middle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 charging case has a transparent lid / © X/u/teqhnikacross

It's safe to say the more premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are going to share design with the Galaxy Buds 3. However, it's possible the Pro earbuds would be getting some extra flares and touches to match their higher price.

The switch to a stem design is said to bring better mic positioning and subsequently better noise-cancelling capabilities and larger batteries in the Galaxy Buds 3.

Details about the specs and audio features are light. But we can expect that Samsung would give the Galaxy Buds 3 range improved internals and likely AI features that they were first hinted earlier this year.

Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the Unpacked event schedule, but forecasts from reliable sources indicate of July 10. Apart from the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Koreans should also make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 official along with the proper launch for the Galaxy Ring.

Which wireless earbuds design do you favor? Do you think the stem form will bring enhanced sound and features? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Source: Teqhnikacross on X

