Spice Up Your Phone With These Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 Wallpapers

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Samsung is reportedly announcing the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 on March 15. Giving weight to this allegation are new sets of wallpapers that are debuting alongside the two mid-range phones. These additions are extracted from the One UI 5 software based on Android 13 and can be downloaded to any handset.

If you're not planning to buy the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 or Galaxy A34, instead, a total of 21 vivid images shared by XDA Developers might help you spice up your current phone. The collections include new static and live wallpapers. There are also preloaded abstract options that were first seen in the Galaxy S23 reviewed by NextPit through One UI 5 as well as high-res monochrome selection.

Unlike the MIUI 14 wallpapers that were limited to Full HD+ resolutions, Samsung's sets can work on most devices as these have higher resolutions at a minimum of 2340x2340 pixels up to 3200x3200 pixels in square aspect ratio. These can work well in Android launchers with a scrolling wallpaper effect.

To download and save on your phone, just scroll to any wallpaper from the gallery. You can then long-press on the image to save it on your device. 

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 specs and pricing

Most of the specifications of the unannounced mid-range Galaxy phones are already revealed. Samsung's Galaxy A54 is expected to bring the same design language as the Galaxy S23 trio. The front is keeping the 6.4-inch OLED 120Hz panel while the back is ditching the quad-camera in favor of a triple camera module with the 50MP main sensor taking the helm.

Based on what we can piece together, the Galaxy A54 will be powered by the faster Exynos 1380 chipset. It's unclear if the lower-end Galaxy A34 will also benefit from the same processor. Storage on the Galaxy A54 could start at 8 GB of RAM, which is doubled from the Galaxy A53. However, the pricing is seen to increase for the new Android mid-rangers.

Do you like the new wallpapers for the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34? Which smartphone are you downloading these on it? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comment section.

Source: XDA Developers

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

