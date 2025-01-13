Hot topics

Sluggish No More: Samsung's Galaxy A36 to Get a Huge Charging Boost

nextpit samsung galaxy a35 back iso cr5
© nextpit
While the Galaxy S25 continues to dominate headlines, Samsung's mid-range lineup remains a crowd favorite, with the upcoming Galaxy A36 attracting attention as the successor to the Galaxy A35. Recent certifications suggest Samsung is upping its game with faster charging technology for its mid-tier devices.

A new Samsung device, believed to be the Galaxy A36, has surfaced in the IECEE certification database (via MySmartPrice). Listed under the model number SM-A336xx, the certification indicates the handset's launch is imminent.

Faster Charging Coming to Galaxy Mid-Rangers?

One of the most exciting revelations from the certification is the device’s support for 45-watt wired charging, based on a 10-volt and 4.5-ampere configuration. This marks a significant improvement over the Galaxy A35’s (review) 25-watt charging speed, a standard feature across most of Samsung's mid-range lineup.

Alleged IECEE certification of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A36
The Samsung Galaxy A36 is certified in IECEE / © MySmartPrice

The impact of this upgrade remains to be seen, but based on our review, the Galaxy A35 recharged from 0 to 100 percent in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with 25-watt charging. If the Galaxy A36 maintains a 5,000mAh battery, the faster charging could rival the Galaxy S24+, which achieves a full charge in under an hour when using a certified adapter and cable.

Samsung Galaxy A35 USB C port
Samsung Galaxy A35's USB-C port only supports USB 2.0 standard. / © nextpit

Interestingly, Samsung's other mid-ranger, the Galaxy A56, is also expected to feature a faster charging speed, and both devices could share the same battery capacity.

What Else is New in the Galaxy A36?

In addition to faster charging, the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are rumored to sport a revamped rear design, featuring a new island-style camera module. However, details about sensor improvements remain scarce.

Underneath the hood, these devices could debut with new Exynos processors, running on Android 15 with Samsung's custom One UI 7 skin on top.

The Galaxy A35 launched in March last year, suggesting its successor might follow a similar release schedule. If so, the Galaxy A36 could arrive within the first quarter of this year.

Do you think faster charging makes a significant difference in a mid-range smartphone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Source: MySmartPrice

