Samsung Boosts Shooting on Expert RAW Camera App with New Update

Apart from the standard camera app, Samsung also has Expert RAW for Galaxy phones . The app allows customizable settings and extended controls to enable features like star trail capturing . It has been updated since introduced to more models last year. Recently, the South Korean tech firm has shipped a new version that improves shooting quality.

Before the latest firmware, Samsung released an update in April, which was more of general improvements and bug fixes to the image quality and app usage. Now, the version 2.0.10.6 of the app that has been widely rolled out to more camera phones apparently continues to bring optimizations and build on those.

What's new with the updated Expert RAW app

The changelog doesn't specify on these modifications, but as spotted by SamMobile, one key area that has been tweaked is the default saturation level of photos. It is now noticeable that shots produced are less vibrant and present natural colors rather than the overly saturated ones in the previous build. Furthermore, it added in the changelog that some errors have also been fixed.

The Expert RAW app is compatible with the latest Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) devices all the way to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20. This is also available to the recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 and older Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well. You can find the list of which models below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Plus)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Plus)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Plus)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, and Fold 2

To update to the latest Expert RAW app version, you can head to the Samsung's Galaxy Store app on these camera phones and manually updating it.

Are you using Expert RAW on your Samsung Galaxy camera phone? Or you tend to prefer point-and-shoot with the Galaxy camera app? Let us know your thoughts.