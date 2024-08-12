Today's robot vacuums have evolved from simple machines into smarter cleaners, packing self-emptying and self-cleaning features . One of the most advanced robot cleaners out there is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. If you've been thinking of buying one before but were put off by its premium price, now you might consider your plan as it is on sale with a $650 discount on Amazon right now.

This deal brings the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra to $949 from $1,599, which is the current all-time low price. It's also the same price offered on Amazon's Prime sale last month, but the current deal is now available for all users without a paid membership subscription.

Why buy the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra (review) performed impressively in our review, and it scored 4.5/5 stars, with the major dent coming from the high sticker price. But with the sizeable discount available, it has become even more recommendable as a high-end, all-around robot cleaner.

The highlight of Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra is the self-cleaning functionality. The docking station has a built-in mop cleaner that washes and dries the mop pads without your intervention. At the same time, the base automatically refills the water tank and empties the dust bin of the robot cleaner for a total hands-free cleaning.

Even after one year, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is one of the best robotic vacuum cleaners with a mopping function you can find on the market. / © nextpit

We also like the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra for its vacuum features. It has a strong suction power of 6,000 Pa that easily picks up large debris, dust, and dirt while the dual brush is designed to get fewer hair tangles.

The robot's mopping system is as impressive as its vacuum capabilities. This is rated with 6 N of pressure and spins 3,000 times per minute for more effective stain removal. There's an auto-lift feature, too, that keeps your rugs and carpets dry. For precise room navigation, the S8 Pro Ultra uses a LiDAR system for obstacle avoidance and 3D map scanning.

Remember that the deal will run for a limited time, so you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of the discount.

Are you looking for a robot vacuum with automated features? What do you think of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra?