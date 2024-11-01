Prioritize Your Health: RingConn’s Gen 1 Smart Ring Now 29% Off!

RingConn's Gen 1 smart ring is one of the most impressive options on the market, but it typically comes with a high price tag for such a compact device. Fortunately, a sale on Amazon has dropped its usual $279 price by 29 percent, bringing it down to just $199—a new record low for this popular smart ring.

This discount applies to all three color options: black, silver, and gold. Plus, with sizes ranging from 6 to 14, the RingConn Gen 1 should comfortably fit a wide range of fingers.

Affiliate offer RingConn Smart Ring

Why We Recommend the RingConn Gen 1

Smart rings offer unique advantages over smart bands and smartwatches, such as 24/7 wearability and comprehensive tracking in a discreet design. The RingCong Gen 1 (review) stands out with its lightweight build, making it comfortable to wear around the clock. It also features a square-shaped design with a slightly concave outer surface, giving it a distinct look.

We appreciate the titanium chassis and matte finish, though the matte surface may be more prone to minor scratches than glossy finishes. However, its durability is impressive, with a 100-meter water resistance rating that makes it suitable for activities like snorkeling and swimming.

In terms of health tracking, the RingConn Gen 1 offers extensive monitoring features, including heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), stress level, skin temperature, and menstrual cycle tracking for women. It also provides detailed sleep analysis with a nap detection feature.

The RingConn Smart Ring charging case is compact and can hold a charge for up to 150 days. / © nextpit

For those who enjoy fitness tracking, the RingConn Gen 1 covers popular workouts and includes a Wellness Balance score (similar to Fitbit’s Readiness score), giving you a comprehensive view of your physical and mental state each day. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and notably, there’s no subscription required to access these features—a major advantage.

The battery life is another highlight, lasting up to a week on a single charge (even longer for larger sizes). It recharges fully in just an hour and a half using its custom charging cradle.

Ready to Try Your First Smart Ring? Are you considering a smart ring for the first time? What are your thoughts on the RingConn Gen 1? Share your thoughts in the comments below!