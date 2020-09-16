The POCO X3 is coming to India on September 23, here’s everything you need to know!

It’s not been too long since POCO launched the new POCO X3 NFC in select European countries. A successor to the POCO X2 from the same company, this handset was also rumored to make it to India before the end of September 2020. POCO India General Manager C Manmohan had dropped subtle hints about such a possibility just one week ago. Today, POCO India officially confirmed a launch date for the POCO X3 after an official landing page announcing the imminent arrival of the phone went live on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart. From the launch poster, it became clear that the new POCO X3 will be officially launched in India on September 23 - just seven days from today.

After the landing page went live, the official POCO India Twitter account confirmed the development and tweed about the imminent launch. What is interesting about the launch poster on Flipkart is the fact that it implies that the India-bound POCO X3 will be different from its international and European counterparts. The teaser on the poster reads

‘So You think you know all about the new POCO X3? May Be Not!!’

Note that just hours before the announcement, the POCO X3 had also appeared on the Google Play Console listing where a new 8GB RAM variant of the phone was spotted for the first time.

The known spec sheet of the POCO X3 looks like this.

The phone features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. This panel also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The HDR10 certified panel also boasts of a peak brightness of 450 nits. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC and supports LPDDR4XRAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

The camera setup includes a 64MP primary camera based on the Sony IMX682 sensor and an f/1.89 lens. The 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera gets a lens with f/2.2 aperture. The two other cameras that adorn the rear panel on the POCO X3 include a 2MP Macro camera, and another 2MP depth sensor - both of them featuring f/2.4 lenses.

The highlight of the POCO X3, perhaps, is its massive battery size, which at 5160mAh makes it among the biggest batteries in the budget segment in India (the Samsung Galaxy M series excluded). We also know that the POCO X3 supports 33W fast charging. As of now, we know of two color options: Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.

We expect the POCO X3 to be priced just under the Rs 20,000-mark in India.