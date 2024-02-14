OnePlus' Pad Tablet Falls to Its Best Price at $80 Off Right Now

Hot topics

OnePlus is known for its devices that offer great value for your money, which is true with its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The slab has rarely been discounted, but now it has returned to its record-low price of $399 over on Amazon.

The deal translates to a saving of $80 (17 percent), which was the same reduction we saw last year. This applies to the lone variant of the OnePlus Pad which with a Wi-Fi connectivity in an 8/128 GB memory configuration.

Why the OnePlus Pad is one of the best Android tablets to buy

While the OnePlus Pad is one of the large tablet options that is fairly comparable to Google's Pixel Tablet tested last year, it gets a much thinner form and sleeker design. Its high-res 11.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and comes in a unique form factor of 7:5 ratio, which is useful in handling multi-window tasks or browsing the web. There is also a stylus or pen support for writing and note-taking.

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC that boasts flagship CPU and GPU performance while also delivering efficient output. In addition, the Pad gets a generous 9510 mAh battery cell that notably stretches the device's battery life further, lasting for multiple days from a single charge. Despite the large battery capacity, charging the tablet is a breeze, thanks to 65 watts charging speed.

OnePlus Pad with Magnetic Keyboard
OnePlus Pad with Magnetic Keyboard and Stylo / © OnePlus

Beyond that, the OnePlus Pad has quad stereo speakers around the sides and is considered to have top-class sound quality. Meanwhile, the back is headlined by a 13 MP wide sensor, which shoots 4K video. The front is taken care of by an 8 MP wide shooter with 1080p video recording.

The offer has been live since last week, so it's likely the listing will only last for a few days before it reverts to the original price. What do you think of the OnePlus Pad? Tell us in the comments.

