OnePlus Adds Cross-device Features to OnePlus Pad via New Update

OnePlus's Pad is the first tablet from the Chinese brand that was launched a couple of months ago. Today, OnePlus announced it has released the Oxygen 13.1 update that enables a few cross-device features of the Android slab, including the ability to automatically utilize the internet data of a connected OnePlus phone.

The new firmware, which is based on Android 13 OS, is available through OTA (over-the-air) update for a wide range of OnePlus devices. But it is notably the first software release for the OnePlus Pad since the tablet made its way onto the market in April.

OnePlus Pad hotspot sharing

The first feature is called Cellular Data Sharing, this includes the mobile network sharing that taps on the cellular connectivity of a nearby OnePlus handset. When the OnePlus Pad loses a Wi-Fi connection, it automatically switches on the data connection and connects to the hotspot on the phone. Likewise, when the Pad reconnects to Wi-Fi, it subsequently disconnects the hotspot and disables the data on the mobile device.

OnePlus said that this currently supports the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R. At the same time, it is only available in the USA, Canada, and a few countries in North America. It remains unclear when it will be activated in other regions.

The OnePlus 11 is supported by cellular data sharing and other new cross-device features with the OnePlus Pad that was seeded on Oxygen 13.1 update. / © NextPit

OnePlus Pad voice call and message sharing

Two other multiscreen features under Cellular Data Sharing are call sharing and message sharing. The former lets you receive and answer voice calls coming from your phone using the tablet. This even supports switching between the two devices while in the middle of a call.

On the other hand, with message sharing, you can receive message notifications on the OnePlus Pad and compose a reply right on it. Messages are also spontaneously synced for the paired devices.

OnePlus Pad universal clipboard and app syncing

Alongside the data sharing is the ability for the OnePlus Pad to automatically connect to a nearby handset for other functions such as synchronizing of the information within the two form factors. For example, you can copy text from the clipboard of your phone and have it pasted using the tablet. This is a similar feature Apple has on the iPhone and other devices which is called Universal Clipboard.

Lastly, app relay allows users to screencast the most recently opened application from a OnePlus phone to the OnePlus Pad. When enabled, a pop-up smartphone icon will appear on the tablet's dock. Tapping the icon lets you continue the work where you left off. OnePlus says this requires supported apps. Currently, it works with its official apps and a few third-party names like TikTok.

Are you running a OnePlus phone as a daily driver? Have you updated to the latest Oxygen 13.1 update yet? Share with us your experiences with the latest software in the comment section.