OnePlus Open: Release date, design, and key features leaked

OnePlus is rumored to be launching its first foldable smartphone, tentatively named the OnePlus Open, on October 19— as hinted by the company . Before the announcement of the foldable smartphone , nextpit provides a rundown of the key features, specs, and design expected, as well as possible price and availability details for the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open: Launch event and release date

It was originally believed that the OnePlus Open would go official in September of this year. However, the latest report from the reliable leaker Max Jambor suggests that the OnePlus Open will be announced on October 19th during an event in New York.

OnePlus today announced that #OnePlusOpen is launching “soon”



Now let me tell you what soon means: The very first foldable smartphone from @OnePlus is launching October 19th! 🗓️



I’m truly excited about this device! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 20, 2023

At this event, the company is also expected to reveal the exact release schedule, detailing when the device will be available in stores and online. Additionally, more pre-order details should be available on the launch day.

OnePlus Open: Design

When it comes to the OnePlus Open design, only renders from third-party outlets (via OnLeaks) have surfaced yet. Regardless, we can assume that the actual foldable handset will mostly match with the pictures, including what the black colorway should look like.

As in most cases, the OnePlus Open sports a shorter and wider form factor similar to the Oppo Find N2 (review) and the Google Pixel Fold (review) rather than the tall form of Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 5. The device is also seen with the company's iconic circular camera cutout on the back and the physical alert slider on one side.

The new render of OnePlus Open shows it has a shorter profile with a bigger camera island on the rear. / © OnLeaks / Smart Prix

In addition, the device may rely on a textured material than having a glass-made rear panel. The frame looks to be built on aluminum to keep the unit lighter while the corners are curvier, and the sides are flat. It could also benefit from the water drop hinge found on recent Oppo foldable devices. Of course, some appearances may still change in the final device.

OnePlus Open: Display

According to the leaked specs, the OnePlus Open is slated to feature two displays, as is typical for vertically folding smartphones. The main screen, when unfolded, is said to measure 7.8 inches diagonally. It purportedly uses an OLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Regarding the secondary or cover screen, it is rumored to be a 6.3-inch OLED with a 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Unlike the folding screen, however, this front panel may feature protective glass, such as Gorilla Glass Victus. Both displays are likely to employ a squarish aspect ratio to match the overall form factor.

OnePlus' Open foldable could share components with the Oppo Find N2. / © NextPit

OnePlus Open: Camera

The OnePlus Open could mark the first OnePlus device to feature a triple camera setup, including a new periscope snapper. It's hinted that the arrangement on the back consists of a 48 MP main camera, complemented by a 48 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

Likely benefiting from Hasselblad enhancements, all three optics are poised to deliver superior image quality and color output. Meanwhile, each screen might accommodate an individual selfie camera to complement the main module.

The OnePlus Open could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras. / © OnLeaks / Smart Prix

OnePlus Open: Performance

It would not be surprising if the OnePlus Open is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the same flagship silicon that fuels the robust OnePlus 11. The octa-core processor and the graphics units within the chip are expected to provide more than ample power for handling tasks and games.

Regarding memory, the chipset could be paired with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage, although configurations may be available with as much as 512 GB or 1 TB. Unfortunately, as with most OnePlus smartphones, the microSD card slot is likely to be omitted.

OnePlus Open: Battery

OnePlus is rumored to equip the OnePlus Open foldable with a built-in battery capacity of 4,800 mAh. This is notably larger compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and is on par with the Pixel Fold. However, actual battery life will still largely depend on the efficiency of the chip and the optimization level of the software.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Open could debut with ultra-fast charging, rumored to max out at 100 watts via SuperVOOC technology, sufficient to charge the folding handset in about 30 minutes or so. This would make the Open the foldable with the fastest charging speed to date.

OnePlus Open: Software and User Interface

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is renowned for its optimized software and interface tailored for its foldable design, it will be intriguing to see OnePlus’s approach for its inaugural foldable smartphone.

As expected, the Open will operate on the Android OS, potentially starting with Android 13 before receiving an upgrade to Android 14. It will feature the Oxygen OS skin, consistent with other OnePlus devices.

However, the specific software policy OnePlus plans to implement with the Open remains uncertain. We hope it will receive at least three to four major upgrades and extended security patches.

OnePlus Open: Price and Availability

As the launch date seems to be finalized, one major unanswered question is the cost of the OnePlus Open foldable. Known for undercutting its competitors, the Chinese brand might price the OnePlus Open lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Google Pixel Fold.

For reference, each prominent non-OnePlus foldable smartphone is priced at $1800. Therefore, the OnePlus Open might be positioned below this mark, and a price range of $1400 to $1600 would seem logical for the base model of the device, at least in the USA. Naturally, a lower price is still desired.

That’s all the information we have for now. Mark your calendars for October 19th and stay tuned to our updates. Do you think OnePlus will set a new standard in the foldable smartphone market?