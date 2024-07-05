Since OnePlus has started its Nord spinoff, the budget series remains its one of the most popular lineups. With the company set to unveil the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16, leaks about the device also continue to pile up. Based on those, it appears the upper mid-range would bring notable changes, particularly on the exterior.

While OnePlus didn't provide any teaser on what the Nord 4 will be, it has always been that the line should share the same design with the China-bound Ace V series. But it doesn't seem the case this year.

Now, a leaked live image and official render (via OnePlus Club) of the supposed the Nord 4 have hit the worldwide web. From what it stands, the handset will sport a totally different exterior to the Ace counterpart.

OnePlus Nord 4 resembles a Pixel 2

As seen in the materials, it has a flatter and boxy chassis, but the immediate difference can be seen on the two-tone, two-finish on the back. This pretty much resembles the archaic Pixel smartphones of Google, especially the Pixel 2. It also hinted in the invite that the Nord 4 could feature a metal frame, which is a step up from the plastic frame of the Nord 3.

OnePlus' Nord 4 (N40) looks different from the Ace 3V counterpart. / © X/u/OnePlusClub

The rear camera module placement is also different with two cutouts horizontally positioned on the top left while the LED flash sit opposite on the right side. At the sides, there are iteration to the placement of the buttons as well, with the alert slider brought to the left and the power and volume rocker occupying the right side.

OnePlus Nord 4 specs: A powerful mid-range?

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Nord 4 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset similar to the Chinese Ace 3V. The mid-range could be offered in different memory configurations for the global market, perhaps starting with 8/128 GB setup.

Meanwhile, the imaging is headlined by a 50 MP wide and an 8 MP ultrawide snappers. A 16 MP selfie camera should sit on the 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Similar to last year's Nord 3, the Nord 4 could come in different variants, too, with the USA possibly getting the less capable and cheaper Nord N40 model.

What are your thoughts in the OnePlus Nord 4's new looks? Do you think this gives any hint to the OnePlus 13 design? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.