The OnePlus Fold Now Has a Release Timetable

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch its first foldable Android smartphone dubbed as the OnePlus Fold later this year. While the company didn't provide exact details of when it is announcing the device aside from a Q3 timetable, a new report reveals narrows it down to August, which is a few months away from now.

2023 is shaping up as a big year for foldable smartphones. Besides Google revealing the Pixel Fold next week, Samsung is also reportedly set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the end of July. As for OnePlus, notable leaker Max Jambor is forecasting that the OnePlus Fold will fully break cover in August.

The account has sort stopped of giving the actual release date and availability whether the August window means of China-only or a global-wide announcement of the OnePlus Fold where major regions like Europe and USA are included. Likewise, the aforementioned month lines up with the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G (review) in 2022.

OnePlus Fold features and design

Details about the device remain thin on the ground with the most recent indicating that the OnePlus Fold or V Fold (China model) is going to feature a 2K main folding display that is comparable to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. On the other hand, it is presumed that it could share technologies and design with the Oppo Find N2 we've reviewed.

The Oppo Find N2 could share design and specs with the upcoming OnePlus Fold. / © NextPit

There are also earlier rumors of a smaller OnePlus foldable in a clamshell form factor. Apparently, only the full folding Fold model has been highlighted in the last leaks.

It would be interesting on how OnePlus will position the OnePlus Fold in the market considering a handful of current competition. If it could equip it with better specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, then it might be able to undercut some models like the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which is tipped to feature an older Snapdragon SoC.

What do you think of the OnePlus Fold? Do you expect that it will be better or cheaper than other foldable smartphones? Hit us up with your answers in the comment section.