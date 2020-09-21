The OnePlus 8T will be officially presented on October 14th

It's official, OnePlus will present its new OnePlus 8T flagship on Wednesday, October 14th, during a digital keynote broadcast live at 15:00 UK time.

The brand also published a promotional video to teaser its conference with a funny slogan: "Ultra stops at nothing" or "Nothing stops Ultra." Ultra-wide-angle? OnePlus 8T Ultra? I'm a bit puzzled by that acronym and I really don't know what to think about it.

The brand only mentions the OnePlus 8T, THE latest flagship, in the singular. This suggests that a Pro version of OnePlus 8T is not planned. And that's not such good news. I talk more about that in another article.

That's it, that's all I have to say about the OnePlus 8T. So you can skip the few paragraphs of filler that will follow. More seriously, OnePlus has not provided any other information in the official press release we just received at NextPit.

In the video mentioned above, you can see the top left corner of what OnePlus 8T will look like in a just few seconds. You can see rounded edges and a flat screen, not curved. No pill-shaped cut out in the top left corner, as on the OnePlus Nord. And there are no notches on the screen.

A preview of OnePlus 8T in the OnePlus promotional video. / © OnePlus

Maybe OnePlus will switch back to a selfie pop-up camera. Or maybe, but it would be a huge surprise, too good to be true, if OnePlus 8T had a front camera under the display, hidden by the screen itself.

As I mentioned in my article on the lack of a OnePlus 8T Pro, it will take a real killer detail, a shock argument to convince users of the pertinence of this one OnePlus 8T at all, whose price is likely to increase compared to last year's OnePlus 7T.

A harmless quote from Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, in the press release I received, makes me dream even more. "With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, with new features that we are delighted to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unprecedented experience."

We'll see you in October for the official launch.

