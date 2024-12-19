OnePlus 13 Drops Soon: Here’s How to Claim Your $50 Credit!

Following the launch of the OnePlus 13 and 13R in China , OnePlus has teased and announced when the duo will be officially unveiled globally. Along with this announcement, the company has also shared key details about the upcoming flagship smartphones.

The company has confirmed that the devices will be unveiled during the "Winter Launch Event," scheduled for 10:30 AM (EST) on January 7, 2025. In addition to the OnePlus 13 and 13R, the new Buds Pro 3 wireless earbuds will also be introduced.

OnePlus revealed that the devices will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe but did not specify release dates or availability. However, an “early bird” promotion running from today until January 14 could hint at when sales might officially begin.

OnePlus 13 Color Options Confirmed

The international OnePlus 13 variant will be offered in the same design and color options as its Chinese counterpart. These include Black which will be available in standard and enhanced memory configurations, the new Midnight Ocean (Blue), and Arctic Dawn (White).

OnePlus 13 is available in black, eco-leather blue, and white finishes. / © OnePlus

As for the device's specs, OnePlus kept mum about the hardware setup in the global OnePlus 13. But it's probably safe to say it will carry over most specifications of the Chinese counterpart, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an updated main triple camera with a new 50 MP ultrawide sensor, and the 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. This display incorporated an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 13R Boasts 6,000 mAh Battery

Details about the color of the more affordable OnePlus 13R were also shared through teasers by different global OnePlus accounts. The device will be available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir finishes. It will also pick up a Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and back, contrary to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the Chinese 13R model.

Additionally, the global OnePlus 13R has a 6,000 mAh battery capacity, which is modestly bigger than the OnePlus 12R (review), though it's unknown if it will be fitted with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as the local counterpart. OnePlus Europe highlighted the "zero-blur photography," but it's unclear what this feature entails.

🚀 The OnePlus 13R is here!

Launching globally on January 7, 2025, this powerhouse combines flagship performance, versatile triple cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery—all in sleek, nature-inspired designs: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

💪 Ultra-durable Gorilla Glass 7i

📸 Zero-blur… pic.twitter.com/FRBXbQUQvw — OnePlus Europe (@OnePlus_Europe) December 18, 2024

Pricing and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Details

Pricing for both devices remains undisclosed. For reference, the OnePlus 12 (review) launched at $800, while the 12R started at $500. If local pricing trends persist, the OnePlus 13 could see a slight price increase.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 12R

Interestingly, OnePlus is offering a $50 ($60 CAD/ £50 GBP) bonus credit for those who deposit $50 as a pre-payment for the OnePlus 13. Early buyers will also receive gifts worth $299.

The launch will also see the introduction of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to more markets. These new ANC-enabled earbuds feature larger audio drivers, more microphones, and longer battery life compared to the Buds Pro 2. They will also be available in a new Sapphire Blue color, though international pricing has not yet been revealed.

With Samsung expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series later in January, OnePlus has a few weeks of market positioning before its key competitor steps into the spotlight.

Are you planning to pick up any of the OnePlus devices? Please let us know in the comments!