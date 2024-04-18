OnePlus 13 Leaked Specs Suggest of Fewer Big Upgrades than 12

The OnePlus 12 (review) is one of the company's flagship entries that have brought meaningful hardware changes. While the device hit the scene just a few months ago, details about its successor are starting to pick up momentum. A new report is now shedding light on alleged key specs and revamped design in the OnePlus 13.

Based on the “expected” key specs shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus 13 are going to retain some hardware components from its predecessor. However, the upcoming flagship phone is still believed to bring iteration in the exterior.

No upgrades in the camera and battery this year

Accordingly, the OnePlus 13 will get to stick with the 5,400 mAh battery. The cells are then paired with a 100-watt charging that was also the same rating utilized in the past OnePlus devices. This would not be surprising as the enlarged battery was only added in the OnePlus 12, and it is still one of the biggest rated cells out there.

OnePlus Open features a triple camera module with a new 50 MP Sony stacked sensor paired with a 48 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope camera. / © nextpit

Even so, the source claims that the camera modules in the OnePlus 12 will be carried over in the OnePlus 13. Hence, it should be consisted of a 50 MP primary Sony Lytia LYT-808 stacked sensor that is also found in the OnePlus Open (review) foldable and joined by a 64 MP periscope telephoto and a dated 48 MP ultrawide snappers.

What are the fresh changes the OnePlus 13 will offer?

Among the notable upgrades is a “micro-curved” 2K display. What is it? Details about this panel are scant, but it could be a comparable display technology used in the Xiaomi 14 and one of the upcoming devices of OnePlus' sister company Oppo.

Basically, this “micro-curved” display has curved edges in all four sides of the panel as opposed to dual curved edges in displays of most high-end smartphones.

As for the other change, Brar highlights there will new “rear camera decor and arrangement”, which aligns to the earlier rumor that mentioned of revamped back in the OnePlus 13. The iteration will likely result in ditching the off-centered camera hump introduced in OnePlus 10, but it's still unknown how the new design is going to look like.

OnePlus is also keeping the tradition in the OnePlus 13 as it is expected to equip the handset with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Both of the chip and the device are set to be unveiled later this year while the global launch for OnePlus 13 could happen at the start of 2025.

With these specs and design, do you think the OnePlus 13 will make a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S25? What is your opinion in this? Let's discuss it in the comments.