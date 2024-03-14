OnePlus 12R is a Better Buy with This Bundle (Save $100)

The OnePlus 12R (review) is the company's more affordable high-end smartphone . If you've been waiting to snag it at a better deal, Amazon now has the device bundled with a gift card at the same regular cost. Meaning, you can buy the OnePlus 12R for $499 and get to take home a $100 gift card you can use to splurge on accessories.

The deal also applies to the OnePlus 12R variant with 256 GB storage and 16 GB RAM. Normally, this is priced at $599, but you can have it at the same price including the same gift card valued at a Benjamin. With this model, you also get to choose between the blue or black colorway compared to the base that is limited to the single option of black.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 12R Save $100 when you buy the OnePlus 12R bundled with a gift card from Amazon.

Why OnePlus 12R is worth buying as a flagship-grade phone in a mid-range price

OnePlus launched the 12R at the start of the year. It's literally a muted and cheaper version of the pricier OnePlus 12 we also reviewed. Both share the same iconic design, but the 12R holds a few advantages in exterior and build, for good reason. That includes having a sleeker and lighter aluminum build while still sporting an IP64 water proofing, enough to withstand splashes.

The display outputs an impressive 4500 nits of peak brightness, which beats many of the alternatives from its competitors like the Samsung Galaxy A55. Plus, it keeps the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection of the flagship counterpart which covers the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. This supports a high refresh rate of 120 Hz as well.

The display of the OnePlus 12R is an impressive piece of technology: it is bright and colorful. / © nextpit

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and while it's the previous flagship mobile chipset, it still performs admirably in gaming and throughout of the operation. You also get a generous amount of memory that can be configured up to 16 GB and a massive 5500 mAh battery capacity paired with 100 watts fast charging.

In the imaging department, the 12R has a decent rear module setup consisting of a 50 MP primary shooter, 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro. It also records 4K video while the front-facing 16 MP snapper shoots up to full HD resolution.

Which of the OnePlus 12R features do you think are most worth it? Is it its snappy chipset and large battery? Or perhaps its sleek design? Let us know your opinion in the comment section.