OnePlus 12 Could Sport a Major Battery Upgrade

The past few weeks saw the OnePlus 12 leaking including its alleged release date and computer-generated images . Now, fresh details continue to come forward, speculating the enlarged battery capacity of the flagship Android smartphone , and which could give it a serious endurance boost.

Most Android OEMs like OnePlus have enlisted 5000 mAh battery capacity or less on their handsets. However, it appears the Chinese brand could start to offer bigger cell capacities that are still rare to see up to present day. Its upcoming OnePlus 12 could be the first to arrive with the aforementioned specs.

OnePlus 12 to get wireless charging and humongous battery

According to Smartprix, the OnePlus 12 will feature a 5,400 mAh battery, which is an unconventional rating. Furthermore, this is coupled to the 100 watts fast charging or similar to the OnePlus 11. But what's interesting is the added 50 W wireless charging that's missing from this year's budget flagship.

The source also talked of other specifications of the device with the front seeing the same 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen in QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. And based on the renders, the design is relatively unchanged from the OnePlus 11 (review), except for the centered punch hole and thinner bezels.

OnePlus 12 renders show a periscope camera and an almost unchanged design from the OnePlus 11. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is expected to headline the internal hardware. This is then mated to a 16 GB RAM and 256 UFS 4.0 storage. It opposes the previous rumor of the phone sporting 24 GB RAM, although there might be a different variant offered with this memory.

OnePlus 12's periscope camera may disappoint in terms of zoom level

Regarding the camera, the triple camera setup at the rear is composed of a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a new 64 MP periscope snapper, which are consistent with the earlier report. However, the latter camera is only said to be capable of shooting at 3x zoom.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12 should run on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. It is anticipated that OnePlus will unveil the device first in China in December before making its way to global markets as early as January. Before that, OnePlus' first foldable phone purportedly called OnePlus Open will debut first in August.

