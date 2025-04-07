Hot topics

One UI 7: How to Go Back to the Classic Notification Panel

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy A36 Front Camera
© nextpit
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Read in other languages:

Português

Coming soon to Galaxy smartphones released before 2025, One UI 7 brings an important change to the notifications area. The panel has been separated from the quick settings screen by swiping down from the top of the screen. Find out how to bring back the old way of working with notifications and settings in one place.

Samsung One UI 7 notification panel showing new and old layouts side by side.
By default, Samsung separates the settings and notifications panels (left). Learn how to bring back the old look (right) / © nextpit

Samsung's change to its Android 15 customization follows a trend adopted by other smartphone manufacturers and gives more space to the settings on the device, including integrations with other Samsung devices and even smart home devices. But if you don't like it, you can go back to the old integrated panel.

How to integrate notifications with quick settings

On your Samsung Galaxy device, check that the device is up to date with the latest version of the operating system and follow these steps:

  1. Open the Quick Settings panel by swiping down from the top right side of the screen;
  2. Tap on the Pencil icon;
  3. Choose the Panel settings option;
  4. Select Together;
  5. Return to the previous screen;
  6. Tap the Done button.
Samsung One UI 7 notification panel showing quick settings and options.
Open the Quick Settings panel and touch the pencil icon. © nextpit
Samsung One UI 7 notification panel with settings for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and media output.
Choose the "Panel settings" option. © nextpit
Samsung One UI 7 panel settings screen with 'Together' and 'Separate' options.
Select "Together". © nextpit
Samsung One UI 7 notification panel settings with options for panel layout.
Go back to the previous screen and choose "Done" to save the change. © nextpit

Once this is done, you no longer have to swipe the screen from a specific corner to view the notifications or quick settings. In the Together mode, you can expand the quick settings by swiping the screen down again, just like in older versions of One UI.

To return to the default behavior in One UI 7, simply expand the quick settings panel and repeat the above process, selecting the Separate option.

We don't yet know if Samsung is preparing a tutorial on the change for devices that have been updated to the new system. Or if the Android 15 upgrade will explain the change, the steps will also apply to new devices that have already been shipped with One UI 7.

Do you prefer the old settings panel with everything integrated, or does the separation by screen area make more sense? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing