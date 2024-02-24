Nothing Phone (2a)'s Snazzy Transparent Design Leaked

Nothing has already confirmed the launch date for the Phone (2a), along with some key details of the device. However, this hasn't slowed the volume of leaks. In fact, leaks continue to gain momentum as we approach the March 5 event. The latest is a set of new renders of the mid-range smartphone, confirming the updated transparent design and glyph interface.

How Nothing Phone (2a) differs to the Phone (2) in terms of design

The images that were shared by a user GREG24 on Nothing's Community page, but the post has been seemingly taken down along with the materials. However, some users were able to save the images which show of the Phone (2a) in both white and black/graphite colorways.

What's outright noticeable is the updated back panel of the upcoming transparent mid-range handset. The number of glyph's LED light strips appears to be less apparent and fewer compared to the Phone (2) we reviewed. At the same time, the raised dual rear camera is now positioned in horizontal layout at the center. Moreover, it is notable that the wireless charging coil is missing here.

Nothing Phone (2a) shown in graphite/black and white finishes. It gets a fewer LED lighting strips and a missing wireless charging coil. / © NothingCommunity/user/Greg2024

Going to the front, the bezels look more subdued, although it's difficult to tell if they are any thinner than the Phone (2) or the original Phone (1). Meanwhile, the front-facing selfie camera is found in the middle and in a punch hole cutout.

Nothing has said that the Phone (2a) is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. The device will also come with up to 12/256 GB memory configuration. Elsewhere, the Phone (2a) is speculated to feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery, and a dual camera consisting of 50 MP wide and 50 MP ultrawide snappers.

The Nothing Phone (2a) should boot on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 OS that was recently rolled out to the Phone (1). Per rumor, the mid-range Android smartphone will cost €349 ($375) a pop for the base variant. At this rate, it could undercut many mid-range alternatives in the price range of $400 to $600 like the Google Pixel 7a (review) and Samsung Galaxy A54 (review).

Affiliate offer Nothing Phone (2)

With these specs, do you think the Phone (2a) will be a compelling purchase? Share with us your opinion.