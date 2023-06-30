Nothing's Phone (2) to Feature a Different Selfie Camera Cutout

Nothing is known to hype its products before launch, which is true with its upcoming Phone (2) handset. While the Android phone is set to be unveiled on July 11, this has not stopped the UK-based startup from revealing additional details. A couple of new teaser photos have been published that show changes in the device.

The original Phone (1) that we reviewed will arrive with an industrial design alongside a transparent back and unique LED lighting known as the Glyph system. It appears that this will heavily inspire the successor. In a tweet, it showed an updated transparent back and slightly rounder sides on the Phone (2). There are also noticeable differences in the Glyph, which confirmed previously revealed information by the company when it announced the launch date.

Nothing teased the Phone (2) design with a refreshed Glyph interface and rounder sides. / © Nothing

Interestingly, an unnamed phone was featured by Forbes in one of their articles which was tweeted by Nothing later. The device in question is believed to be the Phone (2), which featured a selfie camera at the center as opposed to being on the left. This explains why we're getting a larger 6.7-inch screen as this panel size in smartphones usually has a cutout in the middle. Additionally, the handset houses the volume rocker on the left and the power button on the right.

An alleged Nothing Phone (2) render that shows a centered punch hole selfie camera. / © Forbes

Nothing Phone (2) price and specifications

Other specifications of the Nothing Phone (2) that were previously mentioned include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a larger battery capacity, and upgraded rear dual camera modules. It will also feature a semi-transparent USB-C data cable and is expected to run on Android 13 OS, although this is set to be updated to Android 14.

As for the price, the Phone (2) could command a steep price increase over the original Nothing Phone. A leaked listing suggested the base configuration of the handset (8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory) will retail for €729 (~$800) in Europe. It remains unknown if this will set a precedent for the US price.

What do you think of the Nothing Phone (2) based on these images? We'd like to hear your opinion.