Hot topics

Nothing OS 3.0: Stable Android 15 Hits Nothing Phone (2) and (2a)

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Nothing Phone 2a Plus Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Nothing has become one of the first companies to roll out Android 15 to its devices via the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0. The major update is now available for two of its smartphones, with more models scheduled to receive it in early 2025.

Which Devices Support Nothing OS 3.0?

The Nothing OS 3.0 update is being released in stages, starting this week for the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a). Additional variants of these devices are expected to receive the update soon. Next in line are the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1.

Nothing OS 3.0 Release Date

Model Date
Nothing Phone (2) December 2024
Nothing Phone (2a) December 2024
Nothing Phone (1) Early 2025
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Early 2025
CMF Phone 1 Early 2025

If you own a Nothing Phone (2) or Phone (2a) but haven’t received the update notification, you can check manually by navigating to your device's settings.

What’s New in Nothing OS 3.0?

Beyond Android 15’s system-level improvements, Nothing OS 3.0 brings significant customization enhancements to the home and lock screens through interactive widgets.

Home Screen and Lock Screen

A standout feature is “Shared Widgets,” allowing users to share interactive widgets with contacts and family members. Additionally, pop-up windows are now dynamic, supporting resizing and repositioning.

Nothing OS has always offered a customizable lock screen, and this update takes it further with new widget styles, including an analog clock for the clock app. Users can now choose from various shapes and sizes to personalize their lock screens.

Nothing OS 3.0
Nothing OS 3.0 intros more customizable lock screen and a new standalone gallery app. / © Nothing

The quick settings panel has been revamped for easier customization. A new smart drawer automatically categorizes apps into folders based on usage patterns, similar to Xiaomi’s HyperOS feature. The system font has also been updated for improved readability.

Standalone Gallery App and Other Improvements

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a standalone gallery app integrated with AI-powered features like search and photo editing, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.

Users can expect faster performance and better multitasking, making app launches and system navigation smoother than ever.

Do you have a Nothing Phone (2) or Phone (2a)? Are you upgrading from the Nothing OS 3.0 Beta or directly from Nothing OS 2.0? Please let us know what other changes you’ve discovered!

Source: Nothing Community

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing