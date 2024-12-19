Nothing OS 3.0: Stable Android 15 Hits Nothing Phone (2) and (2a)

Nothing has become one of the first companies to roll out Android 15 to its devices via the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0. The major update is now available for two of its smartphones, with more models scheduled to receive it in early 2025.

Which Devices Support Nothing OS 3.0?

The Nothing OS 3.0 update is being released in stages, starting this week for the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a). Additional variants of these devices are expected to receive the update soon. Next in line are the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1.

If you own a Nothing Phone (2) or Phone (2a) but haven’t received the update notification, you can check manually by navigating to your device's settings.

What’s New in Nothing OS 3.0?

Beyond Android 15’s system-level improvements, Nothing OS 3.0 brings significant customization enhancements to the home and lock screens through interactive widgets.

Home Screen and Lock Screen

A standout feature is “Shared Widgets,” allowing users to share interactive widgets with contacts and family members. Additionally, pop-up windows are now dynamic, supporting resizing and repositioning.

Nothing OS has always offered a customizable lock screen, and this update takes it further with new widget styles, including an analog clock for the clock app. Users can now choose from various shapes and sizes to personalize their lock screens.

Nothing OS 3.0 intros more customizable lock screen and a new standalone gallery app. / © Nothing

The quick settings panel has been revamped for easier customization. A new smart drawer automatically categorizes apps into folders based on usage patterns, similar to Xiaomi’s HyperOS feature. The system font has also been updated for improved readability.

Standalone Gallery App and Other Improvements

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a standalone gallery app integrated with AI-powered features like search and photo editing, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.

Users can expect faster performance and better multitasking, making app launches and system navigation smoother than ever.

Do you have a Nothing Phone (2) or Phone (2a)? Are you upgrading from the Nothing OS 3.0 Beta or directly from Nothing OS 2.0? Please let us know what other changes you’ve discovered!