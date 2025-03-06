Following the launch of Premium Lite in select countries, YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, has officially expanded the plan to the USA. YouTube Premium Lite offers a more affordable alternative to the full YouTube Premium tier, though some features remain exclusive to the pricier plan. Here’s how it compares to other subscription options and who it’s best suited for.

The new YouTube Premium Lite is priced at $7.99 per month and is currently available in the USA through a pilot program. However, YouTube has not specified when it will be rolled out to all users.

What Features Does YouTube Premium Lite Include?

YouTube Premium Lite provides ad-free video playback across mobile devices and connected platforms like smart TVs. However, this ad-free experience is limited to select categories such as news, gaming, and fashion/lifestyle. Notably, ads will still appear in music content on both YouTube and YouTube Music.

In addition to the music-related ads, Premium Lite does not include the offline downloads feature that allows users to save videos for later viewing. Moreover, it lacks background playback support, so videos and music won’t continue playing when switching apps or locking the device.

Who Is YouTube Premium Lite For?

YouTube Premium has undergone two price increases in the US—first when the service was renamed in 2018 and again in 2022. For users primarily interested in ad-free access to news, educational content, podcasts, and tutorials, Premium Lite is a budget-friendly option.

US YouTube Premium Pricing Plans Plans Price Features Individual Premium $13.99/month Ad-free videos and music, offline downloads, background play, YouTube Music Premium. Student $7.99/month Includes all Individual features; available to verified students only Family $22.99/month Includes all Individual features, up to 5 family members (ages 13+). Individual Premium Lite $7.99/month Ad-free videos for most content; excludes YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background play.

However, those who frequently listen to music may opt for the YouTube Music Premium-only plan at $10.99 a month, or access the same function through the full Premium subscription or the Family plan.

YouTube plans to expand Premium Lite to additional regions, following its successful pilot program in Thailand, Germany, and Australia, where it is now fully available.

Are you currently subscribed to YouTube Premium? What are your thoughts on this new Premium Lite tier? Share your opinions in the comments!