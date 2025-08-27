Huge US pick-ups such as the Tesla Cybertruck or pick-up truck models from the Stellantis brand, Ram , may soon be rolling onto Europe's roads without any major hurdles. This is precisely what a current trade deal between the EU and the USA could make possible. While this sounds exciting at first, behind the shiny, new technology lies a whole host of safety risks, environmental damage, and traffic regulations in Europe.

More Pick-up Trucks for Europe — An Unrealistic Dream?

The deal stipulates that vehicles can be registered on both sides of the Atlantic in the future without the need for a new type of approval. This means vehicles from the USA will be able to be driven on European roads without having to go through the usual European safety checks. In addition, the US import duty on cars is to be reduced to 15%. Sounds like a bargain, doesn't it? For many importers, this is a real incentive to bring US pick-ups to Europe. But what may look attractive at first glance also has its downsides.

US pick-ups often have huge hoods. This looks cool, but it also translates to pedestrians or children becoming practically invisible to the driver in front of the car in extreme cases. Experts warn that this could increase the risk of accidents. Figures that make you think: Three times as many pedestrians now die in the USA as in Europe — ever since the pick-up boom took off, the number of accidents has also risen noticeably, based on statistics.

now die in the USA as in Europe — ever since the pick-up boom took off, the number of accidents has also risen noticeably, based on statistics. Lack of technology: Many models of the giant trucks that are popular in the USA do not have automatic emergency brake assist or seatbelt reminders. Elon Musk himself even admitted that the Cybertruck is currently not eligible for registration outside North America.

Individual Approvals: The Loophole

Dealers are already using the so-called individual permits to legally ship US pick-ups over to Europe. Last year, this amounted to around 7,000 vehicles, primarily from Ram. With the new deal, this market could explode — and prices could fall by around €6,000 per vehicle. However, the new deal still has to be approved by all EU member states and the European Parliament. Experts from T&E (Transport & Environment) warn: "Do we really want to risk 20 years of safety progress on our roads just like that?"

