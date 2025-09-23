If you’ve been following the motoring world, you’ll know that massive recalls are affecting nearly every major brand and countless car models. Now, Hyundai joins that list with a major safety recall impacting over 560,000 Palisade vehicles. The defect involves the seatbelt system, which could put passengers and drivers at serious risk.

According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue stems from seatbelt latches in both the front and rear rows of the Palisade. Internal components may interfere with the latch channel, preventing the seatbelt from fastening properly. This poses a significant danger, as it increases the risk of injury or even fatality in the event of a crash.

The recall affects 2020 to 2025 year models of Hyundai Palisades manufactured in the U.S., totaling approximately 568,580 vehicles. Hyundai estimates that around 1% of these vehicles may actually have the defect, but the company is taking broad precautionary measures.

Free Fix for Hyundai Palisade’s Seatbelt Defect

Hyundai says affected vehicles are still safe to drive, but advises owners to secure seatbelts with a quick, direct motion and double-check that they’re fully latched.

Drivers may notice a fainter clicking sound when fastening a defective seatbelt, which means it's not fully secure. According to Hyundai, audible and visual warnings will still activate if a seatbelt isn’t properly secured.

Interior of the Hyundai Palisade 2025, which features two captain seats in the middle row. / © Hyundai

Owners of affected models are encouraged to schedule a checkup with a Hyundai dealer, where the company pledges to fix the defect free of charge. Alternatively, customers can verify their vehicle’s status by contacting Hyundai support or visiting the NHTSA website.

Major Carmakers Face Safety Issues

Hyundai isn’t alone. Recently, over 590,000 Toyota vehicles were recalled due to infotainment system issues. Meanwhile, nearly 500,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln vehicles were impacted by a brake hose defect.

If you’re curious whether your vehicle is affected, you can visit the NHTSA website and enter your VIN and make to check for active recalls.

Do you drive a Hyundai Palisade covered by this recall? Share your experience in the comments; we’d love to hear how it’s impacted you.