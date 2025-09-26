Ford pickup trucks are among the best-selling vehicles in the U.S., and while many prefer them for their rugged build and advanced features, they are not exempt from defects. In some cases, those defects are serious, like the latest safety recall affecting more than 115,000 Ford F-Series pickup trucks.

Ford’s Pickup Trucks Are at Risk

Following a recent recall involving the Ford Ranger, the automaker is now recalling 115,539 vehicles, including the F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty pickup trucks from the 2020 to 2021 model years.

The latest safety recall was published by the NHTSA. According to the agency’s documents, the issue stems from a steering defect. Specifically, the upper shaft’s slider is out of specification and may detach from the column anytime, and worse, without warning or alert. This could result in a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, which is more dangerous while driving at high speeds.

Ford is recalling 115,000 Super Duty pickup trucks due to a steering defect that could detach the component from the column, leading to loss of control. / © Ford

Ford has been aware of the issue since June and initiated a design review in the following months. The company has already alerted dealerships and plans to officially notify affected owners in early October.

Free Inspection and Repairs

Impacted owners can bring their pickups to Ford dealerships and service centers for inspection. The affected component will either be reinforced to secure the upper shaft in the column or replaced entirely if the slider is damaged. All repairs will be provided free of charge.

Owners of F-Series Super Duty trucks can also contact Ford customer service or check their vehicle details on the NHTSA website to see if their truck is part of the recall.

Ford has faced several safety recalls in recent months. One of the largest involved a brake hose issue affecting more than 500,000 vehicles, including the Ford Edge and Lincoln models.

Do you own a Ford vehicle? What has your experience been like? Share your thoughts in the comments.