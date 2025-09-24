A World's First: These 2-in-1 Headphones Solve an Annoying Problem

Normal in-ear headphones usually don't feature particularly good call quality—this means the person on the other line doesn't understand you perfectly at times. Dedicated headsets, on the other hand, are often not very comfortable to wear and cannot be used for leisure purposes. With the OpenRock Link 20, you have both functions in a single device. As a pair of open-ear headphones, they are ideal for listening to music during sports or while on the move. You can also easily connect a microphone boom via a magnet to perform video calls with high voice quality when the need arises.

The OpenRock Link20 is a completely new category. It is not only a pair of open-ear headphones, which means you can listen to music but still hear everything around you. There are no plugs that block your ear canals, while the ear pads don't block out other noises. This means you can hear cars in traffic, train announcements, or conversations at the supermarket checkout line without any problems. And with the magnetic microphone, you can quickly turn it into a professional headset.

Affiliate offer OpenRock Link20

OpenRock Link20: It's So Easy to Turn Them into a Headset

If you were to click the microphone arm onto the OpenRock Link20, you can make professional video calls or use it as a gaming headset. To do this, simply click the associated microphone onto the headphones using a magnet, which instantly increases the voice quality. Depending on your preference, you can connect it to the left or right earphone. The manufacturer has tested the long-term durability of this device by subjecting it to over 10,000 connection and disconnection cycles.

Your voice will not only come across more clearly to the person you are talking to, but also because the microphone is closer to your mouth than those found in normal headphones. The five integrated microphones utilize AI to block out up to 99.9 percent of background noise. As two devices can be paired via Bluetooth 6.0 simultaneously, you can also switch back and forth between your notebook and smartphone easily. This is ideal for spontaneous incoming calls at home or the office. As the 2-in-1 headset is attached to the ear with a headband and tips the scales at a mere nine grams, it is still comfortable to wear for hours on end without causing any undue pressure on your skin.

You can enjoy up to 13 hours of music playback or nine hours of talk time on a single charge. A charging case is also included, which more than triples the battery life. The headset is also protected against sweat and water splashes.

Support the Kickstarter Campaign Now

The OpenRock Link20 is now available to order on Kickstarter for $149.99*. As you get a headset and a pair of headphones in a single package, you don't have to buy another device. While the Kickstarter campaign is running, you will also receive exclusive discounts as a backer. So it's definitely worth jumping aboard the bandwagon now while the chance remains.

Affiliate offer OpenRock Link20

This article was written in collaboration with OpenRock. This collaboration has no influence over the editorial opinion of nextpit.