Pebble smartwatches are back in a new form. Following the decision to spin off Pebble’s smartwatch lineup , the brand—now under Core Devices—has unveiled the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2. These new models serve as the spiritual successors to the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2, featuring updated specs and launching in July 2025.

While Google made PebbleOS open-source in January, former Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky had already hinted at plans to revive Pebble smartwatches. With the software now available to developers, it didn’t take long for the first wave of Pebble-inspired smartwatches to emerge.

However, there are technically no new Pebble-branded smartwatches. Instead, Core Devices has taken the helm, releasing upgraded versions of classic Pebble models under its own brand name.

Core 2 Duo: The 2025 Version of the Pebble 2

The Core 2 Duo closely resembles the classic Pebble 2, maintaining its 1.26-inch black-and-white e-ink display and IPX8-rated polycarbonate chassis, available in white and black finishes. However, it features a stronger vibration motor and more durable buttons and now includes a microphone and speaker for voice assistant support.

A major upgrade comes in the form of improved Bluetooth connectivity, powered by the Nordic nRF52840 BLE chip, which Core Devices claims extends battery life up to 30 days. The watch also includes a barometer and compass, along with compatibility with over 10,000 Pebble apps and watch faces. Additionally, it supports step and sleep tracking.

Core Time 2: A PebbleOS Smartwatch with a Touchscreen

The Core Time 2 serves as the successor to the Pebble Time 2, rather than just an upgraded model. It features a 1.5-inch, 64-color e-paper display with touchscreen support, covered by a flat glass lens.

Core 2 Duo features a black and white 1.2-inch e-paper display while the Core Time 2 gets a 1.5-inch colored e-paper / © Core Devices

Housed in a metal chassis with IPX8 water resistance, the watch retains physical buttons, staying true to the classic Pebble design. However, the added touchscreen is a significant enhancement.

For health tracking, the Core Time 2 introduces heart rate monitoring in addition to step and sleep tracking. Despite its larger display and added sensors, the battery life remains 30 days, similar to the Core 2 Duo.

Compatibility and Pricing

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 work with both Android and iOS. However, iPhone users will face some limitations. The watches do not support several functions, such as sending messages or texts when paired with an iPhone. Additionally, there is no seamless connection between iPhones and smartwatches, meaning that while notifications will still be received, integration is more restricted than on Android.

To set up the watches, users can use the upcoming Core mobile app or third-party options like Rebble’s app. And with PebbleOS going open source, we're likely going to see more apps and customizations arrive.

The Core 2 Duo is priced at $149 and will begin shipping in July 2025, while the Core Time 2 costs $225 and will ship in December 2025. Pre-orders are available on the Core Devices website, and customers have the option to cancel their orders before shipment.

Do you prefer the flexibility and simple functions of PebbleOS smartwatches? What do you think of the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.