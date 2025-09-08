Amazon Just Dropped a Stack of Free Games – Here’s How to Claim Them

Amazon’s Prime Gaming is back this month with a fresh batch of free games and bonus content. If you’ve got an active Prime membership, you’ll once again get a mix of timeless classics, modern indie gems, and a pile of in-game loot—all included at no extra cost. September’s lineup is especially strong, featuring several strategy staples and RPG throwbacks that are absolutely worth adding to your library.

Free Games to Claim in September

Let’s start with the big one: Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition. This legendary PC title is still considered one of the best entries in the Civilization series. For the first time in the franchise, religion plays a huge role in shaping history, giving you new ways to expand and control your empire.

But Civ IV isn’t the only highlight this month. Prime Gaming is also giving away more classics like the Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series and the critically acclaimed indie hit Into the Breach, where you’ll fight off massive kaiju-style monsters to save humanity. Strategy fans and RPG lovers are definitely eating well this month.

Mystical Riddles: Ghostly Park is another free game you can download this month. / © Steam

Full September Lineup

Now available: Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series (GOG Code)

Now available: Into the Breach (Epic Games Store)

Now available: Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition (GOG Code)

Sept 11: Afterimage (Amazon Games App)

Sept 11: Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace (GOG Code)

Sept 11: Tower of Time (GOG Code)

Sept 11: Subterrain: Mines of Titan (Amazon Games App)

Sept 18: Residual (GOG Code)

Sept 18: FATE: The Cursed King (GOG Code)

Sept 25: Mystical Riddles: Ghostly Park Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)

Sept 25: Pixel Cafe (Amazon Games App)

Amazon Luna in September

If you’re more into cloud gaming, Prime members can also jump into a rotating library of games on Amazon Luna—again, totally free with your subscription. September’s picks range from big AAA adventures to quirky indies and even a heavy dose of Fortnite content.

Here’s what’s on tap this month:

Control Ultimate Edition

Garfield Kart – Furious Racing

MotoGP 24

Garfield Lasagna Party

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition

Nobody Saves the World Complete

Once Upon a Jester

The Last Hero of Nostalgia: Deluxe Edition

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

SteamWorld Dig 2

The Mummy Demastered

The Adventure Pals

Jackbox Party Pack 10

River City Girls

Fortnite OG

Fortnite Ballistic

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Rocket Racing

Fortnite

Trackmania Starter Access

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Six Siege

Are you looking forward to playing or downloading any of these free games? If so, which one are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments below!