Amazon Just Dropped a Stack of Free Games – Here’s How to Claim Them
Amazon’s Prime Gaming is back this month with a fresh batch of free games and bonus content. If you’ve got an active Prime membership, you’ll once again get a mix of timeless classics, modern indie gems, and a pile of in-game loot—all included at no extra cost. September’s lineup is especially strong, featuring several strategy staples and RPG throwbacks that are absolutely worth adding to your library.
Free Games to Claim in September
Let’s start with the big one: Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition. This legendary PC title is still considered one of the best entries in the Civilization series. For the first time in the franchise, religion plays a huge role in shaping history, giving you new ways to expand and control your empire.
But Civ IV isn’t the only highlight this month. Prime Gaming is also giving away more classics like the Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series and the critically acclaimed indie hit Into the Breach, where you’ll fight off massive kaiju-style monsters to save humanity. Strategy fans and RPG lovers are definitely eating well this month.
Full September Lineup
- Now available: Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series (GOG Code)
- Now available: Into the Breach (Epic Games Store)
- Now available: Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition (GOG Code)
- Sept 11: Afterimage (Amazon Games App)
- Sept 11: Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace (GOG Code)
- Sept 11: Tower of Time (GOG Code)
- Sept 11: Subterrain: Mines of Titan (Amazon Games App)
- Sept 18: Residual (GOG Code)
- Sept 18: FATE: The Cursed King (GOG Code)
- Sept 25: Mystical Riddles: Ghostly Park Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
- Sept 25: Pixel Cafe (Amazon Games App)
Amazon Luna in September
If you’re more into cloud gaming, Prime members can also jump into a rotating library of games on Amazon Luna—again, totally free with your subscription. September’s picks range from big AAA adventures to quirky indies and even a heavy dose of Fortnite content.
Here’s what’s on tap this month:
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
- MotoGP 24
- Garfield Lasagna Party
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition
- Nobody Saves the World Complete
- Once Upon a Jester
- The Last Hero of Nostalgia: Deluxe Edition
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- The Mummy Demastered
- The Adventure Pals
- Jackbox Party Pack 10
- River City Girls
- Fortnite OG
- Fortnite Ballistic
- LEGO Fortnite Brick Life
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fortnite Festival
- LEGO Fortnite Odyssey
- Rocket Racing
- Fortnite
- Trackmania Starter Access
- Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Rainbow Six Siege
Are you looking forward to playing or downloading any of these free games? If so, which one are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments below!