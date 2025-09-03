While Ford continues to promote improvements in vehicle quality, its safety recall streak shows no signs of slowing. Following recent issues involving a large number of its cars , the company is now facing another recall affecting approximately 500,000 vehicles. Ford has confirmed that a definitive fix will not be available until April next year, prolonging the wait for affected owners and increasing potential risks.

Brake Hose Defect Raises Crash Risk

The recall was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the end of August. It affects Ford Edge models manufactured between 2015 and 2018, as well as Lincoln MKX vehicles from 2016 to 2018. The total number of affected vehicles is around 499,129, although initial reports listed 497,624 units in the United States.

The 2016 to 2018 Ford Edge is affected by a new safety recall due to a brake fluid hose leak. / © Ford

The issue stems from the rear flexible brake hose, which may become damaged and develop leaks over time. A leak can lead to increased brake pedal travel and longer stopping distances. If the brake fluid in the master reservoir drops too low, a warning light will appear on the instrument cluster. With braking performance compromised, the risk of a crash increases significantly, according to Ford.

What’s the Fix?

Ford plans to formally notify affected owners by next month. However, the company has stated that a repair is not yet available and is only expected to be ready by April 2026.

No official guidance has been published on what owners should do in the meantime. It is advisable to contact your dealer or reach out to Ford customer service if you suspect any brake-related issues. More details are expected once Ford begins mailing official letters next month.

Other Ford Recalls in the Pipeline

In addition to this brake hose recall, Ford is dealing with several other safety issues. Around 105,000 Mustang units are being recalled due to exterior lighting failures caused by water intrusion in the body control module. Meanwhile, 100,900 Ford Ranger vehicles are being recalled for side curtain airbags that may fail to deploy when in contact with the B-pillar.

You can check with NHTSA to see if your Ford vehicle is affected by any recent recalls. Just enter your license plate number, VIN, or vehicle make and model.

Which car do you drive? Have you experienced a safety recall recently? Share your story in the comments.