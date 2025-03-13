If you wait for new product releases to grab discounts on previous models, you’ll be glad to know Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is already on sale. While Apple hasn’t officially lowered its price, retailers like Amazon are offering deals—the 13-inch model (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is now $999, down from $1,299.

That’s a massive $300 off its launch price. While a permanent price drop is expected soon, this MacBook Air deal still offers significant early savings. Best of all, all four color options, including the popular Midnight Black and Space Gray, are available at this discounted price.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M3 13 Save $300 when you buy the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air from Amazon today.

Why Buy the M3 MacBook Air?

If you’re looking for a fast, reliable laptop with ample storage, the M3 MacBook Air (review) is an excellent choice, especially at this price. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for files and videos without needing to rely on cloud storage, which often comes with extra costs.

Despite being last year’s model, the M3 MacBook Air remains a powerful and sleek machine. Its M3 chipset delivers notable improvements in CPU, GPU, and neural engine performance. While Apple has recently introduced the M4 chip, the performance difference isn’t drastic. Plus, the M3 supports Apple Intelligence AI features and is just as power-efficient, still offering up to 18 hours of battery life.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

Another big advantage? The M3 MacBook Air supports two external monitors when the lid is closed, a great feature for multitaskers. It also comes with faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and improved microphones.

As for the display, the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD remains bright, sharp, and color-accurate. The keyboard and large trackpad are unchanged in the newer M4 model, so there’s little reason to upgrade.

At this configuration and price, the M3 MacBook Air is a compelling deal. What do you think? Would you pick one up at this discount? Let us know in the comments!