Hot topics

Buy the Apple M3 MacBook Air for $300 Off and Skip the M4!

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
MacBook Air nextpit Test 7
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you wait for new product releases to grab discounts on previous models, you’ll be glad to know Apple’s M3 MacBook Air is already on sale. While Apple hasn’t officially lowered its price, retailers like Amazon are offering deals—the 13-inch model (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is now $999, down from $1,299.

That’s a massive $300 off its launch price. While a permanent price drop is expected soon, this MacBook Air deal still offers significant early savings. Best of all, all four color options, including the popular Midnight Black and Space Gray, are available at this discounted price.

Why Buy the M3 MacBook Air?

If you’re looking for a fast, reliable laptop with ample storage, the M3 MacBook Air (review) is an excellent choice, especially at this price. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for files and videos without needing to rely on cloud storage, which often comes with extra costs.

Despite being last year’s model, the M3 MacBook Air remains a powerful and sleek machine. Its M3 chipset delivers notable improvements in CPU, GPU, and neural engine performance. While Apple has recently introduced the M4 chip, the performance difference isn’t drastic. Plus, the M3 supports Apple Intelligence AI features and is just as power-efficient, still offering up to 18 hours of battery life.

The M3-powered MacBook Air 2024 looks amazing.
The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

Another big advantage? The M3 MacBook Air supports two external monitors when the lid is closed, a great feature for multitaskers. It also comes with faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and improved microphones.

As for the display, the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD remains bright, sharp, and color-accurate. The keyboard and large trackpad are unchanged in the newer M4 model, so there’s little reason to upgrade.

At this configuration and price, the M3 MacBook Air is a compelling deal. What do you think? Would you pick one up at this discount? Let us know in the comments!

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing