Following yesterday’s teaser, Google has officially released Android 16 Beta 3 to developers and testers. This marks the first release under Platform Stability, meaning the API surface and app-facing behaviors are now finalized. The update also brings notable new features, including battery health tracking and an expansion of Auracast support.

At the system level, Android 16 Beta 3 is the closest yet to the final version, ensuring greater stability for developers. While primarily aimed at app compatibility testing, the update also introduces several useful features for end users, some of which Google has previously previewed.

Google is set to release two stable Android 16 updates in 2025. / © Google

Battery Health Feature Arrives on Pixel

One of the most significant additions is the new Pixel battery health feature, which allows users to check their battery’s current state and estimated remaining capacity (displayed as a percentage). Similar to a feature found on the iPhone, this tool provides insights into battery longevity and overall condition.

The battery settings menu will also display status labels like Normal or Needs Calibration, along with notifications for potential issues. Additionally, Google has included battery health articles within the same menu, offering tips on battery maintenance and charging best practices.

As of now, the battery health feature is supported on the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 8 Pro. However, it is not available on the Pixel 7 Pro, as confirmed through initial testing.

Auracast on Pixel 9 Expands Hearing Aid Support

The latest beta also expands Auracast functionality on the Pixel 9 (review) and Pixel 9 Pro (review), adding support for Bluetooth LE Audio-enabled hearing aids. With this update, compatible hearing aids can now access Auracast audio streams in public spaces such as airports, theaters, and concerts.

If you're curious if your handset and headphones support this feature, read our Bluetooth LE Audio guide here.

Other Changes in Android 16 Beta 3

A new accessibility enhancement has been introduced to assist low-vision users. The outline text feature improves readability by adding a high-contrast outline around the text, making it easier to distinguish from the background.

The new outline text accessibility feature in Android 16 adds outlines around text. / © Google

Although primarily focused on developers, Beta 3 previews a new Local Protection Network (LPN) feature, which will be fully rolled out in a future update. At the system level, LPN will allow users to better manage which apps can access devices on their local network.

The update also addresses several known issues reported in previous beta versions, including excessive overheating, battery drain problems, and random reboots on certain Pixel models.

With Android 16 Beta 3 staying on track with Google’s release schedule, Beta 4 is expected in April, followed by the final release in May or June 2024. Android 16 Beta is currently available for Google Pixel 6 and later models, including the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Have you installed Android 16 Beta 3 on your device? What new features have you noticed? Share your thoughts in the comments!