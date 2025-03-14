Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Mortal Shell and World of Warships - Anniversary Party Favor.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Mortal Shell

This week, you can grab a challenging action RPG for free on the Epic Games Store. It's Mortal Shell, a game that will truly test your limits. In this brutal world, your enemies show no mercy and will attack you with everything they’ve got. Your sole mission? Survive the onslaught and emerge victorious.

Mortal Shell is rated for ages 16 and up due to its intense combat. Normally priced at $30, this week you're able to download it for free!

Download Mortal Shell from the Epic Games Store.

Mortal Shell is as brutal as games get. / © Steam

World of Warships - Anniversary Party Favor

Also this week, the popular World of Warships celebrates its anniversary, and the Epic Games Store is giving away a special bundle to mark the occasion. The bundle includes not just experience points and a port slot, but also a Japanese cruiser and a variety of bonuses.

Download World of Warships - Anniversary Party Favor from the Epic Games Store.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Next week, you can download a real highlight for free. The game in question is none other than Jurassic World Evolution 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the amazing dino-simulator. Your goal is to build and maintain an exciting park that exhibits, breeds, and cares for many different dinosaurs. Each Dino has unique needs and requirements, which makes the game fun and challenging.

Can you make sure that your guests are safe at the park? Your park can only survive through good leadership and even better planning. The game is normally priced at a whopping $60, which makes this a particularly good deal.

Download Jurassic World Evolution 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This amazing game is all about managing your dinosaurs. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free game? If so, which dinosaur are you going to add to your park first? Do you think your visitors will be safe?