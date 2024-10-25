New Exynos 1580 Chip Launched: Potential Devices to Feature It

Samsung continues to power its Galaxy A5x range with in-house mid-range processors . While these chips have not always been the most impressive in their category, each generation has seen meaningful upgrades. The latest Exynos 1580 chip appears poised to deliver a significant performance boost, and it is likely to power the upcoming Galaxy A56.

In a recent listing, Samsung unveiled the Exynos 1580 which was manufactured using a more efficient 4 nm EUV process. It's the successor to the Exynos 1480, currently powering the Galaxy A55 (review).

Is the Exynos 1580 Better for Gaming?

Based on the shared specifications, the Exynos 1580 promises substantial improvements, particularly in the GPU department. The chip now features a three-cluster CPU setup, with a Cortex-A720 prime core clocked at 2.9 GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores running at 1.9 GHz.

The new processor is built on the updated ARMv8 architecture and benefits from a more advanced instruction set. While Samsung hasn't provided direct performance comparisons with the previous generation, unofficial benchmarks suggest that the new chip is 14-15% faster on average.

Graphics-wise, the Exynos 1580 includes an updated AMD Xclipse 540 GPU, featuring an additional Work Group Processor for a total of two. Samsung claims this GPU is up to 37% more powerful and about 20% faster than the Exynos 1480's GPU while maintaining the same power consumption.

Samsung's Exynos 1580 SoC features improved ISP (Image Signal Processing) for better images and videos, especially in low-light environments. / © Samsung

AI and Connectivity Enhancements

Samsung reported the Exynos 1580 offers 14.7 TOPS of AI computing power, or 6,000 MAC, similar to the Exynos 1480 but with a larger 2 MB memory cache. It's unclear, however, if there are noticeable speed differences in AI-related tasks.

Other upgrades include support for Bluetooth 5.4, while other connectivity options—such as Wi-Fi 6E, GNSS, and mmWave 5G—remain the same.

Improved Imaging Capabilities

Samsung also highlighted enhancements in the Image Signal Processor (ISP) within the chip, which should lead to better image and video quality via improved noise reduction. The Exynos 1580 supports up to a 200 MP camera, 4K video recording at 60 fps, and display specifications that pooint to a 1080p+ screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Which Devices Will Feature the Exynos 1580 SoC?

Samsung has not confirmed which Galaxy devices will use the Exynos 1580, but it is widely expected the Galaxy A56, slated for release in the first quarter of 2025, will be one of them. In addition, the successor to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series might also feature the same chip, assuming Samsung maintains its current marketing strategy.

Galaxy A56

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Do these Exynos 1580 upgrades make the Galaxy A56 an exciting mid-range phone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!