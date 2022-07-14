Everything is black: Nanoleaf intros Ultra Black Shapes smart panels

Nanoleaf has introduced its blackest smart lighting yet, the Ultra Black Shapes. The triangular-shaped RGB panels are based on the standard Nanoleaf Shapes lineup. For their 10th year anniversary, they are launching these bold and sophisticated panels as a limited-edition product.

TL;DR

Nanoleaf celebrates its 10th year by launching Ultra Black Shapes limited edition smart panels.

The Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are entirely black, and includes accessories.

Ultra Black Triangle starter kit retails for $220 and it is available internationally.

These new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles smart lights are of a black matte finish. They are in the same form as the standard Nanoleaf triangles, except that the colors look more saturated with a much dimmer light level. Specifically, the Ultra Black produces 5 lumens, while each panel— compared to the vanilla triangle with brighter output— puts out 80 lumens. Nanoleaf says darker hues are possible on these black panels.

Smart features from Nanoleaf's RGB panels are carried over on Ultra Black Triangles. Users can sync their music with the panels through the rhythm music visualizer mode. On the other hand, the screen mirroring supports light integration when you're playing games similar to Govee-Razer Chroma. Moreover, voice control through smart home assistants works with the Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes.

Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes come in entire black package and accessories / © Nanoleaf

Everything that comes with the package is black including the connector and remote control. According to the company, you can expand the package with additional black triangle panels . Pairing other standard panels such as hexagons and mini triangles is possible. However, it is important to note that non-black panels appear brighter when turned on, due to the unmuted design.

How much does the Ultra Black Triangle cost and where can you buy it?

The limited edition Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangle is already available globally, and in the States, this package can be had for about $220. It includes 9 panels, complete with accessories and connector. An expansion kit of 3 panels costs $70.

