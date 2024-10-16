Motorola is one of the companies that is launching its own suite of AI tools via Moto AI. Following the brief preview of Moto AI with the debut of Motor Razr 2024, the company gave an update on the development of its AI offering, which will receive a new set of features while some remain experimental. However, most of these are still in beta with no details on how one could obtain them.

Contextually aware Moto AI assistant

Taking the stage at the Lenovo Tech World '24, Motorola introduced a new Moto AI as a contextually aware personal assistant comparable to Google's Gemini Live. The Motorola chatbot, which is in the experimental stage, is powered by LLMs or Large Language Models.

Motorola highlighted some of its capabilities, including understanding the user environments and learning user behaviors to provide personalized responses and human-like interactions by translating natural language into actions. This means it can learn from your habits and prompt history and build its responses based on them.

You can let Motorola's LLM-powered Moto AI order you a coffee. / © Motorola

In particular, it demonstrated how users, for instance, can ask Moto AI to order a coffee. The AI will search for the nearest coffee shop, place the order, and notify you when it's time to pick up the coffee. This was also shown to work with ride-hailing apps, such as booking an Uber ride in your stead and letting you know the ETA of the service.

It has vast potential and Motorola claimed it should be able to perform more complex tasks in the future as it continues to develop Moto AI. However, Motorola has not provided when it could begin the beta segment of the upgraded Moto AI and which devices will be initially supported.

More AI tools: AI summarizer and screenshot

Along with Moto AI, the company also shared more details about a few AI features it announced earlier this year, which consists of Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This.

Catch Me Up works to provide a summary of your notifications. It also can prioritize them based on urgency. That's like Apple's new Reduce Interruptions focus mode. As for Pay Attention, it's also a summarizing feature but it will note instructions and key details from long recordings and transcriptions so that you can access them out later.

Motorola's new Remember This is similar to the Google Pixel Screenshot that lets you pull text and details from images and recall them later. / © Motorola

On the other hand, Remember This shares some similarities with Google's Pixel Screenshot. Once triggered, it will request to take a photo or screenshot that will be transformed into "memories.". The on-device assistant will read the text and details in a screenshot and save them for later use or when it's time to recall them.

These additions are part of the beta program that will be available via an invite-only basis later this year. Currently, there is no list of devices that will receive these AI features, but it should include the Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024.

AI-powered Smart Connect feature

Lenovo and Motorola's cross- and multi-device service, Smart Connect, will also receive AI treatment. Part of it is Intelligent Awareness, and from the name itself, it allows users to control and manage connected and integrated devices in Smart Connect using natural language commands.

There is a new Hybrid AI as well which shares the use of AI models between connected devices while also enabling AI for traditional devices like IoT with no machine learning capabilities.

Even so, it also adds cross-device smart actions that will let you launch a specific smartphone AI feature from a PC or laptop. This also covers finding and transferring files using another device.

Meta and Motorola also announced that Smart Connect is heading to Quest VR headsets via the Meta Horizon store. Using the app, users can access messages and launch apps on their handset on a Quest headset.

Which are your favorite announcements from Lenovo Tech World '24? Hit us with your answers in the comments.