Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro hands-on: Comes with a more robust solar panel

Jackery unveiled its latest power station known as the Explorer 1000 Pro at IFA 2022, which corrects several weaknesses in the older models. It also comes with a new, more robust solar panel that you can even leave it out in the rain thanks to its IP68 certification. We have already taken a look at the new power station equipped with a solar panel at IFA 2022.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro release date and price The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro will be launched in Germany at the end of September. The price for the power station alone is $1,099 which is only slightly higher than the recommended retail price of the "regular" Explorer 1000 at $999. In a kit with two SolarSaga 80 solar panels, the Explorer 1000 costs $1,499 - so you get two 80 Watt solar panels albeit at a slightly less capable core model. If you really want to charge your devices quickly, Jackery also offers an 800 solar-watt photovoltaic kit, which contains four 200-watt SolarSaga 200 panels. Cost: a hefty $3,999.

Design and connectivity The design of the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro does not offer any major surprises at first glance: The power station comes in the manufacturer's typical black-orange design. At second glance, you will notice that the new Pro power station has become more angular. In addition, the handle is now retractable. This makes the Explorer 1000 Pro stackable and easier to store than the non-Pro version. Also beneficial to the user here is the power supply, which Jackery now integrates into the case of the powerstation. Yes, this makes the Explorer 1000 Pro a wee bit heavier than its predecessor at 11.5 compared to 10.0 kilograms. But you also have to pack less and you can charge the power station using any IEC cable. The Explorer 1000 Pro offers a flashlight with two brightness levels and SOS function. / © NextPit Jackery has now tidied up the connections considerably as well. In front of the Explorer 1000 Pro, there are now only a pair of 230-volt sockets and a 12-volt cigarette lighter port, accompanied by a quartet of USB ports, where two of them are Type-A and the other two Type-C. The ports used for charging, whether via solar or mains, have all migrated to the back of the power station.

Power In terms of output power, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is basically on par with the standard version , which means that you can draw up to 1000 watts from the power station in continuous operation, and 2000 watts are possible as peak power for a short time. This covers most household appliances - from microwaves to drills and coffee makers. However, there is a significant leap forward in the USB ports: The Explorer 1000 Pro now supplies a maximum of 100 watts each via the two USB-C ports. At least 18 watts are possible via USB-A. The power station supplies a maximum of 120 watts via the cigarette lighter port - just like the non-Pro model. Thanks to its IP68 certification, you can leave the Solarsaga 80 solar panel out in the rain. / © NextPit On the input side, the Explorer 1000 Pro has gained a lot of power. The power station consumes up to 800 watts via the mains connection - the 1,002 Wh power storage unit is supposed to be fully charged after 1.8 hours. By the way, solar charging is just as fast: If you buy the aforementioned kit with four SolarSaga 200 modules, you can also fully charge the Explorer 1000 Pro in just under two hours under optimal conditions. According to our experience, it should take three hours in intense sunshine and one to two days on cloudy days. By the way, the "normal" Explorer 1000 can only be charged with a maximum of 163 watts at the wall socket. You can always keep track of the current status of the input and output power on the display, which is now much more colorful compared to the previous version - and can also display much more information than the older models. But see for yourself: The display of the Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro informs you about the status of things - and any problems. / © Jackery Together with the Explorer 1000 Pro, Jackery also introduced the new solar panel SolarSaga 80. This panel is neither very compact nor foldable, but it is protected against dust and humidity according to IP68. If you forget the solar panel outside while camping and it rains at night, nothing happens. The metal base also looks much more solid than the fabric straps of the SolarSaga 100 models. When not in use, you can store the solar panel in the included protective cover.