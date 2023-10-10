Jackery's Explorer 1000 Plus Expandable Power Sation is up to $500 Off

While portable power stations are ever useful backup supply for power outages or outdoor uses, most have limited battery capacities that require frequent charging. The good thing is that there are options with expandable capacity similar to the new Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus, which is now up to $500 off on Amazon.

The offer is currently available for Prime members, so if you're interested, Amazon is giving you a 1-month trial. Alternatively, you can check out the best deals during the 2-day Amazon Prime event here.

As for the standalone unit, it usually costs $1199, but this is reduced to $899. The solar generator set with 200 watts panels get bigger savings of $500, dropping it to $1199 from $1699. And if you plan to expand it, the 1024 Wh battery pack is $160 cheaper at $639 for Prime members.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 Plus expandable design makes it a popular power station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus is an upgrade to the Explorer 1000 Pro that Thomas Kern reviewed. The newer UPS has a large 1264 Wh battery capacity, energizing appliances like a car fridge for 45 hours or charging a drone for up to 30 times. Plus, you do get plenty of outlets to plug in your devices and appliances, including full-sized AC sockets and USB ports.

At the same time, its cells are made from LFP or lithium iron phosphate, which is known to have longer lifespan compared to conventional cells. Jackery says a 4000 charging cycles retain 70 percent of the battery health. The power station is also shock resistant and comes with a folding handle for transport.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 Plus capacity can be increased to 5 kWh using battery packs. / © Jackery

And unlike the pro model though, the Explorer 1000 Plus' capacity can be increased up to 5 kWh using a battery pack with the same 1264 Wh rating, providing enough emergency supply for longer trips and serious power interruptions.

When it comes to refilling the Explorer 1000 Plus, using a wall outlet can fully charge the unit in just 100 minutes. If you're out in the wilderness, harnessing the sun to juice up the power station and turn it into a solar generator is supported.

