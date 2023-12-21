Jackery's Explorer 100 Plus is a Fantastic Tiny Power Station at 33% Off

Hot topics

If you're looking for a portable power station that you can always bring on travels or hikes, and does the basic job of charging smartphones or laptops, Amazon now has the new Jackery Explorer 100 Plus discounted for 33 percent. Through a coupon, the deal puts it at an all-time low of $99, which is the same price we saw back last week.

To take advantage of the discount, you'll need to manually apply the $50 coupon code before checking out on Amazon. There's also an optional solar panel set that you can include when ordering. This not only charges the Explorer 100 Plus outdoors but also with other stations from Jackery.

Why the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a preferred power bank and power station hybrid to buy

Unlike most power cubes out there, the Explorer 100 Plus is a tiny entry that is considered a feature-packed power bank. It only weighs just under a kilogram in a palm-sized form, suiting well for any outdoor trips, including bringing it on flights. At the same time it features a 99 Wh LFP battery, this amount ticks the box on what is allowed to be carried in airplanes by aviation authorities, at least in the USA.

In other measurements, the cell's 99 Wh is equivalent to a 31,000 mAh in power banks. The amount is enough to fully charge an Apple iPhone for up to 6 times or an iPad twice, but this can support refilling a laptop for several hours as well.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus portable power station
Jackery Explorer 100 Plus power station can be turned into a solar generator. / © Jackery

As with ports, you have a pair of USB-C with fast charging capabilities and a full-sized USB. Impressively, you can utilize all interfaces at the same time and draw up to 128 watts of peak power. One of the USB-C ports is used to charge the unit, which fully replenishes the device's juice from 0 to 100 percent in about 100 minutes.

If you hurry, you can secure the $50 savings before the holidays. Likewise, you can expect the Explorer 100 Plus to only arrive after Christmas, though.

