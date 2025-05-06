The rollout of One UI 7, Samsung's update based on Android 15 , has been very chaotic. After several delays and interruptions, the first Samsung smartphones have finally been updated. But their batteries have also reportedly been knocked out. Several tech sites have reported user complaints about the battery life of their Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is said to have dropped drastically after installing One UI 7 . But there's no need to panic.

Some are already talking about a "battery life crisis" after several Samsung users shared negative feedback following the installation of One UI 7 on their Galaxy smartphones. On the Samsung Community forum or on a subreddit dedicated to Samsung's foldable smartphones, several users are reporting a noticeable drop in battery life on their Galaxy S24 (test), S23 Ultra (test), or Galaxy Z Fold 6 (test).

Using screenshots from the battery manager as evidence, some quantified examples point to a drop in autonomy of several hours between before and after the update, and with equivalent screen time. Citing these examples on a case-by-case basis in this article would be neither journalistic nor of any use to you. However, the fact is that you can find reports on this subject dating back several weeks to several days on the Samsung forums.

So we can't decently speak of collective hallucination. We can, however, speak of a possible cognitive bias and panic fuelled by putaclics. It may well be that One UI 7 is draining the battery on your Samsung smartphone. But it's also possible that this drop in autonomy is only temporary. And, above all, that it's just a perfectly normal phenomenon after a major update like One UI 7.

One UI 7 and battery life problems: why you shouldn't panic

During a major update, your smartphone performs several processes in the background after installation. Optimizing your applications, recompiling them so that they work well with the new version of your mobile OS, for example. The cache of your applications can also be emptied to avoid possible bugs.

An update as major as One UI 7 also brings a number of new features. More or less visible, sometimes activated by default, they may consume more resources. Your battery settings may also have been reset after the update, disabling any optimizations you might have set to gain autonomy.

Very often, these concerns are only temporary, and almost inevitable with every major update. But it's also possible that the update really does have a negative impact on your battery. I said not to panic, not to deny reality. It's happened in the past and it's bound to happen again, software updates can make your battery run out of steam.

Check if your Samsung smartphone is eligible for the One UI 7 upgrade

What to do if battery life problems persist?

Have you tried switching your Samsung smartphone off and on again? On a more serious note, you can try a few express solutions, such as clearing the application cache from Recovery mode. Or wait a few days for One UI 7 to learn your habits. Battery utilities are based on your usage to optimize autonomy.

If your battery life is really too low and you've run out of ideas, you can reset your smartphone. But this is a last resort and involves a rather laborious process.

Above all, I'd advise you to wait for a possible fix from Samsung. User reports seem to be quite numerous. They have been picked up by several media outlets and influencers. All the more reason for Samsung to look into the matter to find out whether it really is a bug or not, and to stabilize One UI 7 in a future patch.

What about you? Have you noticed a noticeable drop in battery life on your Samsung smartphone after installing One UI 7? If you have an Android smartphone, but not a Samsung, have you ever had battery problems after a major Android update?