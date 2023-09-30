iPhone 15 Plus Review: Big Screen, Small Changes

The iPhone 15 Plus offers another serving of Apple's big-screened iPhone, without braking the bank on the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. For the 2023 season, the Plus model brought the usual upgrades in camera and performance, but some areas were unfortunately forgotten. Keep reading to see who should consider investing in the iPhone 15 Plus.

Design and display The overall design and build quality of the iPhone 15 Plus is very reminiscent of the iPhone 14 Plus, regardless of what Apple says. Yes, the new color-infused back glass is nice and premium-looking, and the fitting between the glass surfaces with the aluminum frame is near perfect, but are you really going to skip using a case on a $900 phone? Pros: Impeccable build quality.

Bright display with Dynamic Island.

Almost no issues with fingerprint marks. Cons: No Always-on Display.

Only 60 Hz refresh rate. The Dynamic Island is not exclusive to the Pro crowd anymore. / © nextpit The 6.7'' OLED screen is brighter than ever, reaching up to 2000 nits outdoors (1000 nits typical, versus 800 on the 14 Plus). And the resolution even got a tiny bump from 2778x1284 pixels to 2796x1290. On the other hand, features like always-on display (AoD) and fast refresh rates found on Android phones half the price are still absent. Regardless, the peak brightness ensures that the screen is readable under direct sunlight, while also being able to dial back to be very dark. Colors are punchy and saturated, just like in every iPhone since 2017's X—or most Galaxy S models, Samsung fans will argue. On a sunny day (not pictured above), the iPhone 15 Plus is still very readable. / © nextpit Design-wise, the main difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and its predecessor—besides the increasing lack of factory ink—is the Dynamic Island on the front. There are sub-millimetric differences in the dimensions and the new model is 2 grams lighter (201 vs 203 grams). Even so, don't expect to use the same cases between generations since the charging port changed. But if you opt to use the iPhone 15 Plus without a case, at least you won't have problems with fingerprints, as the matte finish on the back avoids them nicely. The build quality is excellent and the material choices leave fingerprints away. / © nextpit All other recent iPhone features are back on the iPhone 15 Plus including IP68-rated water and dust protection, ceramic shield glass to protect the display, and the silent mode switch.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus performance Inheriting the Apple A16 Bionic processor from the 14 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by a mature chip on a proven TSMC node. Despite being already a year old, the A16 still offers competitive performance in games and daily tasks, with fewer issues with temperature control than phones using the A17 SoC, or most of the Android flagship processors. Pros: Good performance in games.

Best-in-class CPU performance. Cons: Only USB 2.0 transfer speeds.

No native raytracing support. iPhone 15 Plus

(Apple A16 Bionic) iPhone 14

(Apple A15 Bionic) Galaxy S23 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) iPhone 15

(Apple A16 Bionic) 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop : 9908

: 9908 Worst loop: 8372 Best loop : 9761

: 9761 Worst loop: 8321 Best loop : 12278

: 12278 Worst loop: 7486 Best loop : 9909

: 9909 Worst loop: 7581 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop : 3253

: 3253 Worst loop: 2271 Best loop : 2431

: 2431 Worst loop: - Best loop : 3849

: 3849 Worst loop: 2565 Best loop : 2893

: 2893 Worst loop: 1768 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Best loop : 4165

: 4165 Worst loop: 3194 - Best loop : 5578

: 5578 Worst loop: 4424 Best loop : 4236

: 4236 Worst loop: 2815 Geekbench Single: 2623

2623 Multi: 6605 - Single: 2066

2066 Multi: 5510 Single: 2561

2561 Multi: 5616 Performance in daily tasks is fast and smooth, despite the relatively low 6 GB of RAM setup, thanks to the modern standards used in both RAM (LPDDR5) and storage (NVME)—naysayers will point to the 60 Hz refresh rate as another reason... Animations, scrolling, app transitions, effects applications on media, and basic photo editing all work as fast (or faster) than any other phone on the market, with the exception of the iPhone 15 Pros. The Geekbench CPU tests show how far ahead Apple's custom cores (also used on the company's PCs) are compared to the fastest Android chip available, both in single and multi-threaded tasks. On the other hand, the mature A16 Bionic brings one performance limitation that traditionally affects a small portion of the users, which is the USB 2.0 transfer speeds, a probable legacy of the Designed-for-Lightning SoC. 3DMark performance was good enough, with slight thermal throttling. / © nextpit Another point in which the iPhone 15 base models fall behind their Pro siblings is native ray tracing support. The feature promises console-level lighting and reflection effects and puts the A17 Bionic chip on par (at least feature-wise) with the latest generation game consoles, and also Android chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Dimensity 9200 (and the forgotten Exynos 2200). Despite that, even in software mode, the iPhone 15 Plus is able to run the 3DMark Solar Bay test, with scores around 25% lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in hardware mode. In general, phones with that chip tend to perform better in general than the A16 Bionic in graphical benchmarks anyway. But despite that, you won't have problems running games on the big 2023 iPhone.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus camera As Camila Rinaldi mentioned in her iPhone 15 first impressions, the camera department received a significant amount of love from the Apple engineering team. The iPhone 15 Plus packs a bigger 48-megapixel main camera, bringing a nice trick in tow. Pros: Excellent daylight and night pictures

Very usable 2x magnification Cons: Not a true telephoto lens Apple’s slow march away from battle-tested Sony 12-megapixel sensors has been slower than Google’s. But the Cupertino company at least is making good use of the higher resolution to employ an in-sensor zoom technique—not unlike the one Google and Sony use on their recent Pixel and Xperia phones. For the standard 1x shots, the camera app outputs a 24 MP (5712x4284) image using a combination of pixel binning and computational photography from the A16’s image signal processor (ISP, or “Photonics Engine” if you live in the Infinite Loop). The dual camera island may look familiar, but it brings some significant changes. / © nextpit For 2x magnification, the iPhone 15 Plus essentially crops the central area of the sensor’s capture for a 12-megapixel file (4032x3024), without having to resort to a digital zoom resizing. Semantically, it can be argued whether the in-sensor zoom is really an optical zoom, but Apple’s marketing department dodged that minefield by saying “Three optical-quality zoom levels”. Terminology aside, the results from the 2x zoom were very good, with a nice level of sharpness and detail, with the same pleasing color representation as the main camera in daylight or night pictures. Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera (2x sensor zoom) © nextpit Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (2x sensor zoom) © nextpit Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera (2x sensor zoom) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera (2x sensor zoom) © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Main camera (2x zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Main camera (2x zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit Main camera - Night mode © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) - Night mode on © nextpit Main camera - Night mode off © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Main camera (2x zoom) - Night mode off © nextpit Main camera - Night mode off © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Selfie - Portrait mode off © nextpit Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera (2x) © nextpit Ultra-wide-angle shots (0.5x) were true to their name and offered equally good results in daylight. Night shots, however, (even with Night mode) were slightly less sharp than the main camera. Speaking of Night mode, the iPhone 15 Plus did an excellent job compensating for hand shaking while taking the many shots used to process the saved image. And, finally, selfie shots were also top-notch, with realistic skin tone reproduction, no exaggerated processing, and good subject separation when activating the Portrait mode.

Battery life and charging Battery life on the iPhone 15 Plus is excellent, despite the usually low-rated capacity of Apple's phones. The level of optimization between software and hardware allows Apple to use smaller batteries than equivalent Android phones while still offering around two days of battery life in real-world usage. Best of all, the 2023 iPhone includes a USB-C port with some added conveniences besides being able to charge on the same cable as the iPad or MacBook. Pros: Excellent battery life.

Fast real-world partial charging.

USB-C!

Braided cable in the box. Cons: No charger in the box.

Long time for a full charge. USB-C is not only for charging, it features reverse charging, and mass storage support without overpaying for Lightning. / © nextpit Yes, the USB-C port was a long time coming to the iPhone family, more than 8 years after Apple's first use on the MacBook with the stuck-prone keyboard. The cable allows the iPhone to offer reverse wired charging to accessories or other phones, and also use external storage devices such as pen drives or SSDs. Yes, that change will make tons of accessories require a $29/€35 dongle to be used on the 2023 iPhones, but the transition will be definitely less painful or expensive than the one from the 30-pin plug to Lightning. As a consolation prize for the environment, Apple packs a braided USB-C to USB-C cable on the box, which feels way more sturdy than the flimsy one packed on previous models. Also, it should be more resistant against those barbarians that bend the cable near the plug or (gasp) disconnect the cable without holding the plug. I probably liked the new braided cable more than a normal person would... / © nextpit Back to the review, battery life was excellent, with enough juice to easily survive a full day, and going over two days of moderate use. When charging, the iPhone 15 Plus isn't compatible with superfast charging speeds like the Chinese Android phones, but was fast enough in our tests for partial charges, reaching 52% capacity in 30 minutes, and 85% in one hour. A full charge, however, took close to 1h40 using the overkill UGreen Nexode 300W. iPhone 15 Plus

(4383 mAh | 20 W) Galaxy Z Fold 5

(4400 mAh | 25 W) 5 minutes 7% 6% 10 minutes 19% 11% 20 minutes 37% 24% 30 minutes 52% 36% 1 hour 85% 72% Full charge ~1h40 ~1h30 For a slightly apples-to-oranges (sorry!) comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 nextpit reviewed a month ago with a similar battery capacity, was noticeably slower up to the 30 minutes and 1 hour marks, but reached a full charge faster. That gives a strong argument to limit charging to 80%, which should improve battery longevity in the long run on the iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus technical specifications 2023 Big iPhone 2023 Standard iPhone Apple iPhone 15 Plus Apple iPhone 15 Display 6.7" OLED

2796 x 1290 pixels (460 PPI)

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island 6.1" OLED

2556 x 1179 pixels (460 PPI)

60 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island SoC Apple A16 Bionic Storage 128 | 256 | 512 GB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | F1.6 aperture | 2.0 µm pixels | sensor-shift OIS Ultra-wide angle camera 12 MP | F2.4 aperture | 13 mm focal length Telephoto camera ❌ Selfie 12 MP | F1.9 aperture | autofocus Battery life Video playback: 26 hours Video

(streaming): 20 hours

Audio playback: 100 hours Video playback: 20 hours Video

(streaming): 16 hours

Audio playback: 80 hours Charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Resistance IP68, Ceramic Shield, aluminum frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, Satellite Dimensions & weight 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 in | 7.09 oz

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80 mm | 201 g 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in | 6.02 oz

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80 mm | 171 g