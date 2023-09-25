iPhone 15 Pro Max Hands-on: Apple's Best iPhone for Real?

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best smartphone in the world right now, or so yo have been told. It is superior not only in terms of technical specifications, but also in the countless reviews that traditionally sing the praises of the Holy Apple every year. Will the switch to USB-C restore universal peace on Earth? Will the 5x telephoto zoom cure all of mankind's ills? Will the titanium design that shaves 19 grams off its weight finally eradicate tendonitis forever from the world? I will answer all your questions, and more, in this iPhone 15 Pro Max hands-on.

Design Titanium, titanium, it is so cool! The iPhone 15 Pro Max has very similar visual cues to its previous generation. However, this year sees a new material used that is exclusive to the Pro range—titanium, and this has totally rocked the techosphere. Pros: Sumptuous titanium blue color.

IP68 certified.

Almost flawless finish. Cons: Still massive despite shedding 19g of weight.

Doubts about the durability of the titanium frame paintwork. The titanium-blue color of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is truly beautiful. / © nextpit Yes, the titanium used for its frame (instead of steel) makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The weight loss is staggering, mind you: we are looking at 19 grams of weight. This sounds insignificant by all means, but it was enough to send tech journalists into a frenzy. I saw some of them enamored by the perfect blend of lightness and "component inertia". It's true that Apple is the only manufacturer in the world to attach components to the inside of its smartphones. Only the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is made of titanium. / © nextpit I was so fed up with such hysteria that I decided to check it out for myself. I asked my colleague Ezequiel, an absolute pro-Apple fanboy, to place the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in each of my hands while I closed my eyes. And I did indeed correctly "guess" the phone that felt lightest to me, which was the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It was a true "Apple moment", an epiphany of sorts. Anyway, I'll stop trolling. Still, the iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs in at a hefty 221 grams, and its dimensions aren't exactly compact at 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm. Apart from the titanium, the design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has changed very little. / © nextpit However, there's no denying that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an almost flawless finish. The industrial, almost minimalist design gives the impression that the phone is carved from a single piece of titanium. The titanium blue color I was treated to is truly sumptuous to look at. The grip is not unpleasant, despite its rather massive form factor. Without Android's backspace gesture, I found one-handed navigation in the interface to be a bit boring. As for the rest, the camera module looks exactly the same. The glass back looks exactly the same as before, as are the straight edges with rounded corners. As for the flat-edged 6.7" OLED screen with Dynamic Island, you would be hard pressed to tell the difference from its predecessor. The smartphone is also still IP68 certified, which is a good thing. I just hoped that the titanium frame coating would stand up well enough in the long term. The titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max catches fewer fingerprints than the titanium frame of the previous model. / © nextpit

Screen The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2796 x 1290 pixel resolution, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The Dynamic Island is always present at the top of the screen. Pros: Natural colorimetry.

120 Hz refresh rate.

Dynamic Island is still relevant.

Adequate brightness level.

No curved edges. Cons: Cannot manually the adjust refresh rate. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 120 Hz OLED screen seemed very bright to me. / © nextpit Colorimetry is always top-notch for Apple's devices. After spending a short time with it, I cannot fault the display quality. Colors are natural, and the 120 Hz variable refresh rate is fluid, even if I'd have liked to be able to customize it. The maximum brightness of 2,000 nits is only achieved in HBM (high brightness mode). Normally, it would hover at around 1,000 nits. I had no trouble with legibility even in the heat of the day when I was busy shooting photos outdoors yesterday. I remain seduced by the concept of the Dynamic Island, an interactive pill that replaced the notch at the top of the screen. The Always On display is also still with us. Find out how to get a true Android-style Always On display for your iPhone I'll tell you more about the iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen quality in my full review next week. Dynamic Island is now available on all iPhone 15 models. / © nextpit

Interface/OS The iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on iOS 17, and we've listed all its new features, the eligible iPhones that will receive the update, and how to install it in this ultimate iOS 17 guide. Pros: Wait for the full review. Cons: Wait for the full review. We'll focus on iOS 17's features on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the full review. / © nextpit I'm not going to dwell on Apple's interface in this hands-on as I'll do so in my full review. Nevertheless, the iPhones remain exemplary in terms of software longevity. Discover Camila's first impressions of iOS 17 I really like the way the new action button works, where it is positioned at the top of the left-hand edge of the smartphone. It replaces the mute button found on previous models. You can also decide not to assign anything at all to the action button. / © nextpit It's a multi-function button to which you can assign several actions and/or shortcuts: turn on the flashlight, switch to silent mode, focus mode, launch the camera, and the list goes on. It also serves as a shutter release for the camera, where a single press will capture photos while a long press will shoot video. Follow our full tutorial on assigning the action button on your iPhone 15 Pro Max The action button can also be used as a shutter release to take photos and videos. / © nextpit I'd also like to devote an entire article to the (admittedly, this is relative) feeling of control that iOS provides. It's totally counter-intuitive when you know that Apple hates giving its users too much freedom. However, I felt more in control of my smartphone thanks to the various data protection features. The ability to restrict access to the photos of my choice and not my entire gallery when sharing them via an app, a tracking blocker for apps when installing them, and so on. The choices are more precise and the access blocks are more restrictive than on Android. I'm just a dumb journalist, not a cybersecurity expert. I don't know how much more secure iOS is in practical terms than Android. In any case, I had the sensation of being better protected. It's stupid, but it worked as a strategy. The famous action button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is very practical. / © nextpit A final word about the switch to USB-C. As is often the case with Apple, every advance is accompanied by a little asterisk. Here, it refers to the 10 GB/s transfer speeds enabled by the USB 3.2 standard. That's great, except that you need a compatible cable to take advantage of it. Unsurprisingly, the USB 2.0 cable included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max box is not compatible. There's also a whole section you can explore concerning iOS accessibility and health features. My colleague Camila produced a superb dossier on the topic of menstrual cycle tracking and compared the Apple and Samsung ecosystems,, coming to the conclusion that Apple's solution is better implemented.

Performance & SoC The iPhone 15 Pro Max features the new A17 Pro SoC which is a 3nm chip. Roughly speaking, it's a miniaturized version of the A16 Bionic that was found in last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Max, with which the iPhone 15 and Plus are also powered this year. The space gained has been allocated to the GPU, which is capable of ray-tracing and the Neural Engine (NPU), among other things. Pros: Wait for the full review. Cons: Wait for the full review. The configuration of Apple's SoC is rather unusual, with a "big-little" layout: the CPU has two performance cores and four efficiency cores, while the GPU is a 6-core unit with Ray Tracing. iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3D Mark Wild Life Too powerful Too powerful 8,611 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme 2,291 3,998 3,840 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop: 9,599

Worst loop: 8,121 Best loop: 9,991

Worst loop: 8,709 Best loop: 10,332

Worst loop: 5,606 Geekbench 5/6 Geekbench 5:

Single: 1,885

Multi: 5,406 Geekbench 6:

Single: 2,936

Multi: 7,453 Geekbench 5:

Single: 1,332

Multi: 3947 Unfortunately, all the AAA games like Resident Evil, Death Stranding, or Assassin's Creed won't arrive until the end of the year or early 2024. It's a shame Apple isn't offering at least one major title at launch. Mobile games obviously run without a hitch, but I'll have more to say about the iPhone 15 Pro Max's performance in my full review. In any case, the Apple Arcade catalog looks like a disappointment so far for those who were hoping to exploit the full power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro Max performance stability is better than most Android flagships. / © nextpit

Battery life & recharging The iPhone 15 Pro Max's battery continues to remain an unknown quantity, as usual. Apple does not communicate the capacity of its batteries with the world. Wired charging still happens at 20 watts, and there's also wireless charging at 15 watts via MagSafe and 7.5 watts via Qi. Just in case you were wondering, reverse wireless charging is also supported. It is no surprise now that there is no charger included in the box. Pros: Wait for the full review. Cons: Wait for the full review. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is compatible with USB 3.2, but the cable supplied by Apple is not. / © nextpit Come on, let's skip this section. Nothing has changed since last year. The battery life announced by Apple is the same as the iPhone 14 Pro Max's. 29 hours of video playback, 25 hours of video streaming, and 95 hours of audio playback. Yes, that doesn't mean a thing. Charging technologies also remain unchanged. Well, ciao for now! We will see you next week for more concrete information in my full review.

Technical data iPhone 15 Pro Max technical specifications Device Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price from $1,199 Image Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Nature Titanium Screen Super Retina XDR screen

6.7" all-screen OLED display

2796 x 1290 pixels at 460 dpi

120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic Island SoC Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) Memory 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | Quad-pixel sensor | Pixels 2.44 µm | Aperture f1.78 | Focal length 24 mm | OIS Ultra-wide angle 12 MP | f/2.2 diaphragm | 1.4µm | 13 mm focal length | Macro Telephoto lens 12 MP | f/2.8 | 120 mm focal length | 5x optical zoom | OIS sensor shift Selfie 12 MP | f/1.9 aperture | autofocus Audio Stereo Battery life Video playback: 29 hours

Video (streaming): 25 hours

Audio playback: 95 hours Charging 20 W (cable)

15 W (MagSafe)

7.5 W (Qi) Ruggedness IP68 Ceramic Shield, titanium frame Connectivity eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, satellite Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm | 221 g